11 No-Bake Desserts That Will Help You Through the Summer Season

Is there anything worse than a baking craving on a hot day? Your sweet tooth is telling you to get in the kitchen and make a tasty treat, while the rest of your body is sweating (literally) at the thought of turning the oven on. Fortunately, to resolve this dilemma, there are plenty of no-bake dessert recipes out there.
To help you satisfy your baked good cravings this summer, feast your eyes on the following no-heat-necessary recipes.
1. Takes Two Eggs Matcha Tiramisu
Matcha tea ladyfinger cookies and matcha mascarpone cream? Plus, we don't have to bake it?! Say no more.
2. Lifestyle of a Foodie Cheesecake Bars With Vanilla Beans
This vanilla bean-flavored cheesecake requires zero time in the oven and can be topped with a fruity jam. Summertime, here we come!
3. Kitchen Gidget Oreo Icebox Cake
Using only four ingredients, you can make this cookies and cream-inspired dessert.
4. Savory Spin Inside-Out Microwave S’mores
Craving s'mores, but don't want to deal with the oven, stovetop, or a campfire? Thanks to Savory Spin, you can make a yummy s'mores dip right in your microwave.
5. Isabel Eats Easy Fudge
This simple fudge recipe is made unique with an hint of cinnamon and can be topped with nuts of your choosing.
6. The Flavor Bender Popping Chocolate Raspberry Pie
This chocolate raspberry pie contains a secret layer of popping candy for an extra sweet surprise.
7. Ang Sarap Graham de Leche (Filipino Caramel Custard Icebox Cake)
"What's better than a leche flan? It's graham de leche, a luscious Filipino dessert made with layers of leche flan, sweetened whipped cream, and graham crackers," writes food blogger Raymund. "It is a mashup of two Filipino desserts, the leche flan and fruit graham float, where instead of fruits like mango, leche flan is used."
8. Vegan Richa Peanut Butter Balls With Rice Krispies or Oats
These vegan peanut butter balls are super versatile and only require 15 minutes of your time.
9. Brown Sugar & Vainilla Gluten-Free Vegan Tiramisu
In just 15 minutes, you can whip up this gluten-free, vegan tiramisu (though it tastes best when chilled for a few hours).
10. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Peanut Butter Cups
Three ingredients is all you need to make your very own peanut butter cups, vegan style.
11. Sweet Life Bake Concha Truffles
This might be one of the most inspired dessert recipes we've ever seen — and you can make it in under 30 minutes!
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com