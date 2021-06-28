11 No-Bake Desserts That Will Help You Through the Summer Season

Is there anything worse than a baking craving on a hot day? Your sweet tooth is telling you to get in the kitchen and make a tasty treat, while the rest of your body is sweating (literally) at the thought of turning the oven on. Fortunately, to resolve this dilemma, there are plenty of no-bake dessert recipes out there.

To help you satisfy your baked good cravings this summer, feast your eyes on the following no-heat-necessary recipes.

1. Takes Two Eggs Matcha Tiramisu

Matcha tea ladyfinger cookies and matcha mascarpone cream? Plus, we don't have to bake it?! Say no more.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Lifestyle of a Foodie Cheesecake Bars With Vanilla Beans

This vanilla bean-flavored cheesecake requires zero time in the oven and can be topped with a fruity jam. Summertime, here we come!

Get the full recipe here.

3. Kitchen Gidget Oreo Icebox Cake

Using only four ingredients, you can make this cookies and cream-inspired dessert.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Savory Spin Inside-Out Microwave S’mores

Craving s'mores, but don't want to deal with the oven, stovetop, or a campfire? Thanks to Savory Spin, you can make a yummy s'mores dip right in your microwave.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Isabel Eats Easy Fudge

This simple fudge recipe is made unique with an hint of cinnamon and can be topped with nuts of your choosing.

Get the full recipe here.

6. The Flavor Bender Popping Chocolate Raspberry Pie

This chocolate raspberry pie contains a secret layer of popping candy for an extra sweet surprise.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Ang Sarap Graham de Leche (Filipino Caramel Custard Icebox Cake)

"What's better than a leche flan? It's graham de leche, a luscious Filipino dessert made with layers of leche flan, sweetened whipped cream, and graham crackers," writes food blogger Raymund. "It is a mashup of two Filipino desserts, the leche flan and fruit graham float, where instead of fruits like mango, leche flan is used."

Get the full recipe here.

8. Vegan Richa Peanut Butter Balls With Rice Krispies or Oats

These vegan peanut butter balls are super versatile and only require 15 minutes of your time.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Brown Sugar & Vainilla Gluten-Free Vegan Tiramisu

In just 15 minutes, you can whip up this gluten-free, vegan tiramisu (though it tastes best when chilled for a few hours).

Get the full recipe here.

10. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Peanut Butter Cups

Three ingredients is all you need to make your very own peanut butter cups, vegan style.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Sweet Life Bake Concha Truffles

This might be one of the most inspired dessert recipes we've ever seen — and you can make it in under 30 minutes!

Get the full recipe here.