This Copycat Cheez-It Recipe Uses Just 2 Simple Ingredients

We love a good copycat recipe, especially when it calls for basic kitchen staples. So, when we came across @grazinthroughlife's two-ingredient Cheez-It recipe on Instagram, you can be sure that we did a double take.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Basically, all you need is thin-sliced cheese and sea salt. Cut the cheese into small squares, then place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. You can also spray a layer of oil onto the paper, if you'd like.

Using a straw, cut out a circle from the center of each cheese square. Bake for 25 minutes at 275 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the cheese squares are crispy. (You might need more or less time, depending on your oven.) Finally, add a generous sprinkling of sea salt for extra flavor.

Advertisement

And just like that, you have a batch of homemade Cheez-Its! The best part about this easy copycat recipe is that you can use your favorite cheeses and seasonings. What's more, since this 2-ingredient Cheez-It recipe is made of nothing but cheese and salt, it's ideal for gluten-free diets. Talk about a win-win.

Advertisement

On Instagram, people who have recreated the snack give it a two thumbs up. For example, one user described it as "yummy" and "almost like the real thing." Another person raved, "they tasted just like a Cheez-It!"

Ideas for seasoning homemade Cheez-Its:

We're loving the customization aspect of this recipe. In addition to sea salt, here are some ideas for seasonings and spices to use for your DIY Cheez-Its:

Ground black pepper

Dried herbs, like rosemary, sage, or dill

Everything bagel spice

Chili powder

Paprika

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Truffle powder

Red pepper flakes

Dry ranch seasoning

Italian seasoning

Tomato powder

You can also try adding unique spice mixes from your favorite retailers, like the dill pickle seasoning from Trader Joe's. The possibilities are truly endless!