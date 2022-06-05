Trader Joe's New Seasoning Is a Pretty Big Dill

Trader Joe's is not messing around when it comes to its seasoning section. After all, the brand's truffle powder seasoning and Everything but The Bagel seasoning are popular for a reason. Now, the grocery store has a brand new product to add to that list, and we have a feeling that it will quickly rise to the top of the TJ's ranks.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Called Seasoning In A Pickle Seasoning Blend, the Trader Joe's website says the $2.49 item is "made from a mix of alluringly aromatic spices, including garlic and dried dill, plus bright and zippy powdered vinegar." It is both salty and tangy, and of course, tastes exactly like a dill pickle.

Trader Joe's specifically recommends using this product on roasted veggies, baked potatoes, scrambled eggs, or ground beef patties. By mixing the seasoning with sour cream or Greek yogurt, you can also create your very own dip. "For something truly special, try mixing some with flour to dredge our Organic Free Range Chicken to make pickle-fried chicken," TJ's adds. Yum.

Advertisement

DIY dill pickle seasoning:

On the brand's site, it states that this kosher seasoning is also limited-edition, so make sure you stop by your local store ASAP to pick it up. If you can't find the item, or would rather try your hand at making a DIY version, here are the listed ingredients:

Advertisement

Sea salt

Granulated onion

Vinegar powder

Sugar

Granulated garlic

Dried dill

Citric acid (a preservative that provides an acidic, sour taste)

Rice concentrate (an anti-caking agent)

Safflower oil

Dillweed oil

Of course, if you plan to use your DIY dill pickle seasoning in a reasonable amount of time, you probably wouldn't need to add the citric acid or rice concentrate. For less common ingredients — like vinegar powder — you can easily find them on Amazon. As for the dillweed oil, it's tough to find an edible version, so you might want to add extra dill in place of the oil.

Whether you make your own or buy this item at your local Trader Joe's, pickle lovers will surely unite over their love for this seasoning.