This Copycat Costco Pumpkin Spice Loaf Recipe Is Coziness as Dessert

We love a good copycat recipe, especially when it's inspired by our favorite place in the world: Costco. Even more so if it's in honor of autumn — because who doesn't love the chilly season? That's why we're stoked to share this copycat recipe for Costco's pumpkin spice loaf, just in time for fall.

To recreate the popular bakery item, we started with a basic pumpkin spice bread, but before popping it in the oven, we took a tip from Costco and added swirls of cinnamon sugar. Once baked, the quick bread was topped off with cream cheese frosting and white chocolate shavings, also just like the Costco version.

Needless to say, the finished product is divine. What's more, one recipe yields two loaves (eight slices each), so there will be plenty to go around. Enjoy this copycat Costco pumpkin spice loaf for breakfast, a snack, dessert, or all of the above.

How to Make Copycat Costco Pumpkin Spice Loaf

Things You'll Need 2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 and 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, separated

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened (1 1/2 sticks)

1 1/2 and 2/3 cup sugar, separated

2 large eggs

15 ounces pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to Make Cream Cheese Frosting

Things You'll Need 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar, plus more as needed

White chocolate shavings