Costco Brought Back a Popular Fall Bakery Item

'Tis the season of pumpkin spice! And no, we're not just talking about pumpkin spice lattes. According to Instagram user @costcosisters, Costco has brought back its pumpkin spice loaf, and our fall-loving hearts (and stomachs) couldn't be more excited.

In case you're unfamiliar with this dreamy Costco creation, the pumpkin spice loaf is a pumpkin-flavored cakey bread with cream cheese frosting and white chocolate shavings. It also costs just $7.99, which is a steal considering the loaf weighs more than two pounds.

According to Costco shoppers on Reddit, the loaf is "very moist [and] very tasty." Other Reddit users note that the pumpkin spice loaf is delicious when heated in the microwave for about 10 seconds. (On the other hand, 15 seconds will totally melt the frosting, so you might want to keep that in mind.) Something tells us a warm slice of pumpkin spice loaf would be amazing with coffee or hot apple cider.

How to serve pumpkin spice loaf:

Aside from heating up slices of pumpkin spice loaf, here are other mouthwatering ways to enjoy the treat:

Spread pumpkin butter, nut butter, or apple butter on a slice

Sprinkle chopped nuts onto the frosting



Add a drizzle of caramel sauce or maple syrup

Add chocolate chips or shavings

Sprinkle ground cinnamon or nutmeg on top

The possibilities are wonderfully endless, to say the least.

Other fall bakery items at Costco:

In addition to the beloved pumpkin spice loaf, other seasonal items have returned to Costco. The warehouse is now selling its pumpkin streusel muffins and pumpkin pie. The latter costs just $5.99, so you can be sure we'll picking one up for our fall gatherings.

If you prefer apples over pumpkins, you'll be glad to know that Costco is also selling 12-packs of apple cider donuts for $5.99 each and apple pies for $9.99 each.