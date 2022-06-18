This Strawberry Citrus Meringue Pie Is Summer as Dessert

If you're not quite ready to make the meringue, you can prepare this pie as a make-ahead dessert. After it bakes for 15 to 20 minutes, let it rest for 15 minutes. Cover and place it in the refrigerator. When you're ready to make the meringue, remove the pie from the refrigerator and let it sit until it reaches room temperature. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes to re-heat the filling. (The meringue needs to be placed on top of a warm or hot filling.) Continue following the steps for making meringue, below.