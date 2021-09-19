This Genius Hack Turns Leftover Jam Into Strawberry Milk

When you've finished a jar of jam, what do you do? There's a good chance that you rinse and toss (or reuse) the jar, as most people do. But next time, you might want to hold that thought. As it turns out, the small amount of jam left in the jar can be put to good use.

Enter a brilliant trick shared by TikTok user @entertainingwithbeth. In her popular TikTok video, she shows how to make strawberry milk with the leftover bits of strawberry jam in a nearly-empty jar. She pours cold milk into the jar, stirs the milk with a fork, then tightens the lid. After giving it a good shake, she removes the lid to reveal a deliciously pink beverage.

Of course, you can try this hack with other types of jam, like raspberry or grape. And while the final flavored milk won't exactly be conventional, something tells us it will be tasty. You can also use the milk with cereal or in overnight oats, if you're not keen on actually drinking it.

How to customize your homemade strawberry milk:

Once you've made strawberry milk with the last of your strawberry jam, you can add other ingredients to elevate its flavor. Here are some ideas:

Maple syrup

Almond extract

Vanilla extract

Honey

Ground cinnamon

Lavender syrup

For best results, start with a small amount, then slowly add more until the milk reaches your desired flavor.

How to use strawberry milk:

Aside from drinking it by the glass, here's what you can do with your homemade strawberry milk:

Blend it into smoothies

Add it to overnight oats

Pair it with cereal

Add it to coffee

Use it in baked goods

Another option is to combine the strawberry milk with matcha tea to make a beautiful strawberry matcha latte. Yum!