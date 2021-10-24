This Hack Shows You How to Make THE Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie

Baking the perfect chocolate chip cookie is one of those life skills that we aim to have. And fortunately, there are plenty of recipes out there that can help us achieve this. Yet, sometimes these recipes don't always work in our favor. That's why it's always good to have a few hacks up your sleeve when attempting to create your version of a perfect chocolate chip cookie.

On TikTok, user @bromabakery has given us a short video full of helpful chocolate chip cookie hacks. With six different chocolate chip cookies, all made from the same recipe, the creator shows us exactly how different oven temperatures and times in the refrigerator will affect your cookie dough. So depending on how you like your cookies, you can adopt one of these hacks to help you achieve that ideal taste and texture.

How do you bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie?

Here's a quick summary of what we learned from @bromabakery's video:

Not chilled and baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit: a more crackly cookie

Chilled for 30 minutes and baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit: a thicker, chewier dough



Frozen and baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit: the cookies will spread less

Pressed down and baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit: a thinner cookie

Chilled for 30 minutes and baked at 370 degrees Fahrenheit: a crunchier, crispier dough

Chilled for two hours and baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit: deepens the flavor and creates a chewy cookie with a crispy edge and just the right amount of spread

If you ask us, that last hack sounds like our version of a perfect chocolate chip cookie — flavorful with a chewy inside and slightly crisp edges. However, we do like the look of the first cookie that wasn't chilled and baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (and so do a lot of people in the comments!).

We can't wait to test these tasty tricks for ourselves and snack on some delicious cookies in the process.