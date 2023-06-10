It Turns Out Zillow Scrolling Is Actually Good for Your Mental Health

Image Credit: Nora Carol Photography/Moment/GettyImages

Move over, doom scrolling — people have fallen in love with a new online activity, and unlike reading bad news on social media, this one may actually be good for you! According to a new study from Bank of America, a large number of people are spending their downtime scrolling houses on Zillow, with many of them admitting that they have zero intention of making a move anytime soon.

We talked to two experts to find out why people are doing this and why it can give your mental health (and your home) a boost.

Scrolling Gives Design Inspo

Sparks Research conducted the online survey on behalf of Bank of America, asking 500 homeowners and 500 renters about several different things, including their scrolling habits. The results were presented in Bank of America's 2023 Homebuyer Insights Report, and they give some pretty good insight on how people feel about window shopping for real estate.

"Zillow scrolling can certainly be seen as a shift away from doom scrolling, or the habit of continuously consuming negative news or distressing social media content, which was popularized during the pandemic," says Matt Vernon, head of retail lending at Bank of America. "Scrolling through real estate marketplace apps almost feels like the opposite in that it can offer a sense of control."

There's also another reason Vernon thinks people enjoy the chance to virtually tour other people's homes, and it has to do with how the lockdowns left many people feeling "stuck in their own space." With nothing to do and nowhere to go, people found themselves looking for a way to improve their spaces by giving themselves design inspiration. "People can mentally redecorate and envision how they would use and personalize the spaces they come across, and this creative aspect can make the larger homebuying journey more engaging and enjoyable," he explains.

Scrolling Allows Us to Snoop

Getting a chance to look at how other people live scratches a voyeuristic itch that Patrick B. McGrath, Ph.D., chief clinical officer at NOCD, says some people have. It gives them the chance to get a glimpse of something private (like a bedroom or bathroom) that they wouldn't otherwise have an opportunity to see. "So, if you have never been in a certain house before (like your neighbor's) and it goes up for sale, then why not just pop in for a visit?" he says.

But for some people, scrolling Zillow is about more than just snooping. Vernon says that "32 percent of individuals look at houses online to see how others have decorated their space — browsing listings to gather ideas, stay up to date with the latest design trends, and incorporate those elements into their own homes or future projects."

If you think that sounds like an unusual way to drum up design inspo, McGrath says you can find plenty of big-scale examples of this type of voyeurism on the small screen (we're looking at you, HGTV). "Look at the popularity of entire television networks devoted to decorating and rehabbing homes," he explains, adding that Zillow scrolling can give people access to inspiration without adding the expense of hiring a professional. Instead, you can just pull up property with a similar layout to your own and see what potential renovations would look like, what changes you can make, and what you should skip altogether.

Scrolling Helps Plan for the Future

There are some people who are pursuing online listings with a purpose. Vernon says that "two-thirds (65 percent) of individuals are interested in seeing what their current budget could get them if they were to buy a home in the current market." Scrolling can allow prospective buyers to compare neighborhoods and get a good understanding of what pricing is like in different ZIP codes.

Many more serious scrollers turn their online activity into real-life adventures, checking out open houses in their area. Although Vernon notes that it doesn't matter whether they're in the market to buy or simply curious, some people just like to see the spaces for themselves. It's human nature to wonder how others live and to want a glimpse of how various homes reflect different lifestyles, which is why so many people admitted to touring properties that they had no intention of buying. "Open houses satisfy this interest by providing people an opportunity to gather ideas and inspiration for their own homes and [to] explore various neighborhoods and new spaces."

Scrolling Helps Provide Realistic Homebuying Goals

Dreaming about your future home can encompass elements of both wishful thinking and practical planning, according to Vernon. "It's easy to dismiss browsing homes online as mindless scrolling, but taking an aspirational look at for-sale homes can help set realistic expectations."

He also says that scrolling helps you differentiate between "nice-to-have" and "must-have" home features, allowing you to better understand the amount you'll want to save to achieve your homebuying goals. "Especially when you're inundated with information on changing rates and evolving home prices, real estate marketplace apps can provide the excitement you need to get going or stay focused."

McGrath says it also gives people an opportunity to dream. "Even if we like where we are, we can always fantasize about what life would be like in a new place with new neighbors," he continues. "From our earliest childhood stories, we hear about people moving up in the world, living in castles, or traveling the world. If you cannot travel the world, why not at least travel to your neighborhood and see what all the homes have to offer?"

There Is a Downside

McGrath points out that Zillow scrolling can turn into something else entirely for some people. "For those [who] are stuck in a loop of checking, there are options," he explains, adding that people who compulsively check Zillow listings may benefit from help from a highly trained and licensed professional.

That being said, Zillow scrolling seems like a fun and cost-free way to escape into another world for a little bit, all while drawing some real-world inspiration into your next home improvement project or move (and yes, we're of course already doing this).

