THE 23 Home Design Trends of 2023, According to Experts

Trends come and trends go, and with 2023 fast approaching, there is bound to be a lot of change on the home styling horizon. Curious to know more about what we can expect to see next year, we reached out to experts — designers, builders, realtors, and of course, our very own team — to get an idea of what the home design trends of 2023 will look like.

From warm and moody color palettes to reinventing trends of the past along with a mix of different design styles, there is plenty for us to explore in the year to come. After all, trends are there to be experimented with — so you can find what works best for you and your home.

1. Ceiling Interest

"I hope to see a new appreciation for distinct and ornate crown molding," Shannon Maldonado, founder and creative director of lifestyle shop and design studio Yowie, tells Hunker. "I love when it's a mix of geometric and more ornate lace-like or colonial-leaning styles. Bonus points when there's a pop of color. This feels timeless and fresh at the same time."

2. Hyper-Personalization

"2023 is about breaking the rules, having fun, and creating a space that is vibrant," Abbey Stark, IKEA's U.S. interior design leader, tells Hunker. "Individualism is at the core of design choices." In particular, Stark sees people embracing this trend by continuing to mix both new and vintage pieces to create sustainable spaces with an emphasis on personality.

Dee Fontenot, Wayfair's resident style expert, agrees that mixing different styles to create a sense of individualism will be big next year. "With old design rules thrown out the window, the art of the mix is taking center stage, inspiring quirky clashes of styles, epochs, materials, and colors," she says.

3. Artisanal Details

"In 2023, we will continue to see home decor shoppers seek unique pieces that preserve artisanal knowledge," Nana Quagraine, founder of African home design brand 54kibo, tells Hunker. "Think luxury products that spark conversations about their unique design elements, timeless techniques, and the stories that inspired their designs."

In particular, Fontenot expects handcrafted warm wood, leather, and ceramic pieces to be popular in 2023. "This aesthetic relies on 'honest' materials, articulated joinery, exposed connections, and a celebration of craft, from modern needlepoints and wall hangings to sculptural wood furnishings and ceramics galore," she explains. "Already a burgeoning trend pre-COVID, the pandemic brought many more makers, crafters, and DIYers into the mix."

4. Warm Minimalism

"Everyone requires more from their homes today, so I've seen a real shift away from stark minimalist and maximalist aesthetics to what I like to call warm minimalism; spaces that innately feel timeless, and emit a beautiful mix of design-driven elevation and comfort," Jake Arnold told Hunker when speaking about his new rug collection with Lulu and Georgia.

5. The Evolution of Garages for EV Charging

"Electric vehicles — and their charging stations — are inevitably going to change the way our garages and other exterior storage spaces look and feel," says Jamie Birdwell-Branson, Hunker's senior utility editor. "Not only are we going to physically make room for them in those notoriously messy areas, but in the future we may also be thinking of ways we may want to hide them to make the garage more aesthetically pleasing. In other words, I see the garage changing in looks and functionality in the very near future."

6. Bold and Moody Color Choices

Ariane Moore, Hunker's senior design editor, sees bold — but moody, rich, and dark — tones taking over in 2023. "All-white spaces had their day in the sun," she says. "Now, homeowners are ready to add a bit of color and personality to their homes with decadent and saturated hues. From chocolatey browns to auburn reds and emerald greens to sapphire blues, dramatic shades are a great way to amp up the drama and set the mood in your space."

Sara Khodja, CB2's lead of product development, feels the same, telling Hunker, "Moodier colors like twilight blue and black will also be trending in 2023 — a color palette that we'd say is a classic." This is especially the case in a smaller space, according to Alice Arterberry and Barrett Cooke of architecture and interior design studio Arterberry Cooke, who tell Hunker, "Doing a dark or bold paint color or wallpaper in a smaller space is rising in popularity. Painting millwork a dark color is also a great way to add dimension to a space."

When it comes to monochromatic palettes in these tones, Kelley Mason, senior manager of brand creative and resident stylist at Lulu and Georgia, tells Hunker that 2023 is all about discovering "the visual impact of a monochromatic color palette with a range of depth — like bright emerald mixed with soft moss and accents of deep jade."

7. Maximalist Patterns

In homes with both modern and traditional design aesthetics, Stark sees maximalism becoming a staple in 2023. "The idea is to work with different scaled patterns, layered textiles, and materials to create a mood in your home that is expressive, graphic, and playful," she says. "This trend is relaxed, comfortable, and a way to let go of the 'rules.'"

This style could easily be achieved with boldly patterned tile, which Lauren Caron of Studio Laloc sees as an upcoming trend. "Think Italian deco patterns, painted tortoise shell-inspired patterns, or foliage featured patterns, and Delft-inspired tiles that perhaps have a modern twist!" she tells Hunker.

8. Sculptural Lighting

"Sculptural lighting can be used as art," Stark explains, adding that in 2023, IKEA will release Varmblixt, a new, limited-edition collection in collaboration with Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis. "The collaboration explores the emotional impact lighting can have in the home," says Stark.

9. Ethically Sourced, Sustainable Pieces

"We expect to see sustainable, ethically sourced, and high-quality, timeless pieces made without PFAS [polyfluoroalkyl substances] to be at the forefront of spending habits," Ariel Kaye, CEO and founder of Parachute, tells Hunker. According to the EPA, PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down, and they can negatively affect the health of both humans and animals — especially since they can be found in water, soil, the air, and fish across the globe.

"We are seeing a greater demand for eco-friendly, sustainable homes to reduce the impact on our planet," Danny Spears of Captex Construction tells Hunker. "We are also seeing a rise in the demand for smart home technology and increased energy efficiency when it comes to home building."

10. Vintage, Vintage, Vintage

"Supply chain issues have turned people's attention to vintage goods, and these home additions make for more sophisticated storytelling interiors," Monica Stewart, founder of The Misfit House and a designer at The Expert, tells Hunker. "I hope this trend will become much more than that and light a fire in people's hearts for the things that once were quirky castaways, as they instead realize these layers are what make each person's home uniquely their own."

Fontenot agrees that vintage home stylings will continue to grow in 2023 — especially when it comes to one-of-a-kind pieces. "To look vintage and unique, pieces must feature craft details and quality, natural materials that have been around for decades, if not centuries," she says. "A distressed or worn patina can also help achieve the look."

11. Reinvigorating Old Classics

‌"‌Nostalgia is having a moment in fashion and pop culture," Khodja explains. "We are looking at iconic designs [of the past]. Whether it be those of Gianfranco Frattini, Paul McCobb, or Robert Wengler, these enduring designs are as relevant in 2023 as they were when originally released, proving that while trends come and go, good, quality design is always in style."

Moore has also spotted a resurgence of classic prints and heritage patterns, with many brands updating these designs for the 2020s. "Brands have taken notice of the popularity in vintage decor and the rise of micro trends such as cottagecore and grandmillenial styles," she says. "As a result, they are opening up their archives and breathing new life into beloved prints from the past — such as delicate florals, toile, and chinoiserie. From wallpaper to curtains to upholstery, you can infuse your space with a bit of history and timeless flair."

12. Colorful Bedrooms

"After a decade of white linens being the status quo in the bedroom, we're expecting to see color appear in a more dominant way," Kaye reveals. "Incorporating pops of color in place of the all-white look is going to be a major focus as we head into the new year, and we have some exciting new launches to answer this demand!"

13. Elevated Workspaces and Backgrounds

"When people initially migrated to remote work, it was a struggle to carve out some office space at home," Beatrice de Jong, Opendoor's consumer trend expert, tells Hunker. "Many workers were sitting at kitchen counters or working from the couch in 2020." However, since permanent remote jobs have become more popular, de Jong believes we will be seeing increasingly elevated workspaces in 2023.

"Setting up a proper desk with enough space to work and a comfortable chair are a must, but [many are also giving] plenty of consideration to the view behind them that's seen on Zoom calls," she says.

14. Design-Worthy Pet Furniture and Products

"We are integrating our pets more and more into our home design and style, making it feel like seamless living (for example, dog crates that are also side tables)," Laurie Gunning Grossman, Hunker's editorial director and host of Being Home with Hunker podcast, says, providing brands like Hiddin, Fable, and Ruff Houzin as examples.

Hunker's director of commerce content, Katie Maguire, adds, "Internal commerce data supports this with high-end cat furniture, modern cat furniture, and litter robots. On Skimlinks, when it comes to revenue generated for publications, pet content was up 26% from Q2 to Q3 in 2022. There are so many emerging brands that aren't just practical, but stylish." She cites Wild One and The Foggy Dog as additional examples.

15. Brutalist-Inspired Furniture and Decor

"Think of blocky geometric, monolithic-like forms made from warm woods or matte ceramics," Mason explains. "We love the balance of a bold sculptural shape finished in an organic or natural texture."

Moore concurs. "There is no better way to create a unique design moment than with brutalist-inspired furniture or decor, which might explain why the retro aesthetic is making a comeback," she explains. "Think raw materials, blocky silhouettes, textured or unpolished surfaces, and organic or unusual shapes that will instantly add visual interest and originality to any room in the house."

16. In-Home Wellness Retreats

"Some homebuyers are fully committing to transforming their home into a wellness space, with a barrel sauna in the yard and an ice bath for morning plunges," de Jong states. "Other home features and design notes that homeowners are integrating to embrace the calm include soft and natural lighting, calm neutral colors, no TVs in bedrooms, and of course, lots of plants."

"People are all about making their homes a sanctuary since the pandemic," adds Arterberry and Cooke. "This could mean having a room designed to feel like a spa, a tucked-away reading nook, or maybe even a space to work on your hobbies in peace."

Leonora Epstein, Hunker's editor in chief, sees mental health playing a significant role in this. "Mental health awareness is crossing into design," she says. "Popular TikToker TayBeepBoop has spoken to her audience about how she's used design and DIY as an outlet for depression. Then there's the newly launched Well-Designed, a wellness platform for designers that focuses both on tips for healthier living as well as providing a community of support to address the stresses designers encounter."

17. Active Materials

"Active materials have naturally occurring visual movement, seen in color, pattern, and texture," says Khodja. "For wood, it's about the wood grain activity. For stone, it's about color variation and veining. And in textiles, it's the visual and tactile texture and pattern. Each product using a naturally active material will have variation, making each piece unique."

"Active woods and statement stones have seen a resurgence in all parts of the home this year, and we'll continue to see that trend grow in 2023," she concludes. "There's a timeless luxury to it all."

18. The ‘70s

"The '70s are having a moment in interiors, and will be here to stay in 2023," Khodja states. "The polished surfaces, subtle curves, seamless construction, and sophisticated mix of materials are often found in styles like Italian design."

19. Fun Trim

"'Fun trim,' as I like to call it, is the wall trim typically completed with 1-by-2 lumber in customizable designs — it started as a DIY trend and has trickled down into mainstream builds," furniture and interior designer Justin Q. Williams tells Hunker. "This wall trim detail allows DIYers, builders, and designers to add a bit of spunk and personality to a home. I do expect that this will continue into 2023, with a possibility of elevating the look with lighting features and different finishes. This goes to show how a DIY trend can influence mainstream design."

20. Elevated Outdoor Spaces

"Everything people can do inside, they now want to do outside — shower, work, cook, work out, watch movies, sleep — meaning outdoor spaces are being rethought and upgraded to accommodate all of this, and more," says Fontenot. Especially because of the pandemic, people are more into outdoor entertaining than ever before. "In fact, the desire to extend the outdoor entertaining season has translated into heating elements in cool climates, and shade and water features in warm climates, selling fast," she explains.

21. Warm Neutrals — Especially Brown

"I have been so inspired to see more color on walls and I believe this is a trend that will continue into 2023 and beyond," interior designer Kirsten Blazek of A1000XBetter tells Hunker. "The Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year, Redend Point, feels indicative of colors that will act as new neutrals: warm and soothing colors that aren't just whites and off-whites." She adds that considering the ceiling as part of your room's color story is crucial — especially when it comes to creating a cozy enclosure.

"As we move through this fourth quarter and into the new year, I'm seeing less jewel tones and more tertiary colors," Mandy Cheng, principal of Mandy Cheng Design, tells Hunker. "Earthy, autumnal hues are really popular right now, and I love it! It's warm, inviting, cozy, and timeless. Checkered patterns, curved edges, and geometric shapes will be incorporated subtly, giving designs a chance to feel sophisticated, yet approachable."

Caron specifically sees tones like rusty reds, spicy oranges and yellows, and even earthy browns coming back into favor. Brown is an especially significant shade for 2023, according to Arnold, who says, "Shades of brown and more earthy hues versus cool tones also feel very now and that palette will continue on."

"Brown is no longer considered to be a drab, boring-dad-type hue," says Epstein. "In the past few months, we've seen people embracing the color in ways that feel rich and luxurious. Take Australian designer Sarah Ellison's recent forays into brown, velvet seating. Over at Chris Loves Julia, the couple used Farrow & Ball's London Clay on the walls of their bedroom; in this case, the color feels almost like a plum-chocolate. The key with brown is to use it as a statement and portray it as an entire mood."

22. Tapestries

"The use of tapestries and tapestry-style textiles, most notably verdure-style tapestries, are showing up in both modern and traditional interiors," Caron tells Hunker. "Not only have they been used more frequently as a replacement for large-scale wall art, they've also been used for furniture upholstery and even draped over tables as a form of tablecloths."

23. Irregular rugs

"We're excited at the prospect of more round, organic, and asymmetrical shapes featuring details like off-center fringe," Mason says.

A great example are the rugs of Argentinian textile designer Macarena Luzi, who told Hunker during an interview, "I tried to separate myself from the industrialized rugs that are already out there and I found that for me, when I'm designing, it's a great way to not limit myself. So I just thought, 'There are a lot of rectangles out there. Why don't I push that boundary?'"