Jake Arnold's New Lulu and Georgia Rug Collection Is All About 2023 Trends

In collaboration with interior designer Jake Arnold, Lulu and Georgia just launched a brand new rug collection that is all about looking ahead at 2023 trends.

"I've been using jute and abaca rugs and lighting in a lot of projects this year, and foresee that natural, vintage-feeling element continuing for years to come," Arnold tells Hunker. "Our take on incorporating jute in this collection was to incorporate subtle patterning that provides an elevated twist on a classic. I see more pattern both in rugs and fabric being used in 2023 for sure."

Arnold adds that he's seen a shift away from stark minimalist and maximalist spaces, and more people gravitating toward what he calls "warm minimalism." As part of this aesthetic, the designer notes that shades of brown and earthy color palettes are on the rise and can be seen in this collection of wool, linen, jute, and viscose rugs that were, in part, inspired by 18th-century tapestries, and modernist art forms and shapes.

Arnold recommends styling the jute rugs with a travertine table or other unexpected stone items, and states that grainy woods beautifully complement the collection's light linen embroidered rug. As for the viscose pieces, he advises pairing them with furniture upholstered in nubby mohairs and colored velvets. Plus, Arnold states that the rugs can also provide interesting layering opportunities.

