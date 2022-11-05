Iris Apfel Designed a Line of Washable Rugs Perfect for Maximalist Spaces

If you're obsessed wtih bold colors, layered patterning, and the philosophy of "more is more," you're going to love the newest Iris Apfel x Ruggable collab. The partnership, which features a collection of eye-catching washable rugs and doormats, is a maximalist's dream come true.

On the Ruggable website, the designs are described to be "as daring and unapologetic as the designer herself," and we couldn't agree more. The best part? Apfel's designs are available in a variety of rug shapes and sizes (and therefore, price points) so there's something for every maximalist lover.