Iris Apfel Designed a Line of Washable Rugs Perfect for Maximalist Spaces

By Kirsten Nunez November 5, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
If you're obsessed wtih bold colors, layered patterning, and the philosophy of "more is more," you're going to love the newest Iris Apfel x Ruggable collab. The partnership, which features a collection of eye-catching washable rugs and doormats, is a maximalist's dream come true.

On the Ruggable website, the designs are described to be "as daring and unapologetic as the designer herself," and we couldn't agree more. The best part? Apfel's designs are available in a variety of rug shapes and sizes (and therefore, price points) so there's something for every maximalist lover.

Check out a few of our favorites and browse the full collection here.

1. Iris Apfel Perky Paisley Autumn Rug in Autumn, $129-$799

2. Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug, $129-$799

3. Iris Apfel Splendor In The Grass Doormat, $179

4. Iris Apfel Suzani Mosaic Lagoon Rug, $129-$799

5. Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Rug, $129-$799

6. Iris Apfel On Safari Sapphire Rug, $129-$799

7. Iris Apfel Spring Has Sprung Burnt Orange Doormat, $179

