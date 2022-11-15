9 Home Furniture Trends You'll See in 2023

Image Credit: Sanford Creative See More Photos

2023 is fast approaching and in honor of the occasion, secondhand furniture marketplace ‌Kaiyo‌ is looking ahead. For its 2022 Trend Report, the brand consulted three creatives in the home design space to predict which furniture trends we can expect to see in the year to come. When you consider these styles in the framework of the secondhand furnishings industry, it's especially interesting because it's estimated that this market could reach $27 billion by 2027.

Below, you can find thoughts on 2023 furniture trends from photographer, interior decorator, and content curator Tommy Lei; Jason Saft, the founder of boutique staging firm Staged To Sell Home; and interior designer Lale Boz, who is also the founder of design studio Normal NYC.

1. Dopamine Decor

"One of the silver linings that the pandemic brought about was the creation of safe spaces within our homes," Lei says, per the 2022 Trend Report. "I love the idea of a personal sanctuary space — like a reading nook or tea room where you can restore and recalibrate. You can feel at ease and relaxed in these sacred spaces."

2. Soulful Minimalism

"Minimalism has become a dirty word in the world of decor because it conjures up thoughts of austere gray floors, gray walls, and stark black and white everything, but that could not be further from the truth," explains Lei. "Minimalism is about the essentials that spark joy and bring warmth to your life." He explains that minimalism is specifically about design, texture, and fabrication, and uses Mario Bellini's Camaleonda couch as an example.

3. Generational Furniture

"It's encouraging to see more consumers shopping secondhand to reduce their impact on our environment," states Lei. "In time, I predict they will pass their furniture down from generation to generation. I love my Don Chadwick Herman Miller lounge chairs and hope to keep them for as long as possible to give to family members down the line." Not only is this trend meaningful — it's also eco-friendly.

4. Dynamic Home Offices

"Working from home is still the norm post-pandemic, so an eye-catching office that feels distinct from the rest of a home is the key to fostering creativity while looking good on Zoom," says Saft. In 2023, he says that you can expect to see ergonomic chairs, bold art, flattering lighting, and colorful desks.

5. Ethical Sourcing

"As global consciousness shifts toward being more eco-friendly, more people want to know where their products are made, how they are sourced, and what worker conditions are like," Saft says. "They're seeking organic materials to foster a sense of tranquility."

6. Bold and Beautiful

"Appetites for all-neutral styles like farmhouse and modern are beginning to wane as people want more vitality and excitement in the home," explains Saft. "Color is becoming more prominent in furnishings and art." In particular, saturated jewel tones are becoming more prevalent in the home space.

7. Organic Shapes

"Say goodbye to traditional shapes and hello to amorphous forms," says Boz. "We're letting go of rules, predictability, and clean lines, and embracing messiness and modernist curves. Edgy, sharp corners and wavy forms have been popping up in tables, couches, chairs, mirrors, and frames. These shapes allow the space to feel dynamic and multidimensional, contrasting masculine and feminine energies through a strategic mix of materials."

8. European Summer

"I have been coming across many vintage Italian, Spanish, and French pieces that bring European summer energy into the home all year round," Boz says. "Natural bright light, warm wood tones, and airy linen furniture with light curtains made of soft textiles make you feel far from the city and in a heavenly dreamland."

9. The '70s

"The '70s represent nostalgia at its finest," states Boz. "Inspired by R.M Schindler, Eames, and Richard Neutra, low-slung furniture, wood paneling, and plants that bring the outdoors in add warmth and create a feeling of [being] grounded." She especially recommends pairing rich earth tones with natural materials.