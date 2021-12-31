THE 22 Home Design Trends of 2022, According to Designers

With 2022 around the corner, it's time to start preparing for a new wave of home design trends. We're especially excited to see which elements carry on from 2021 — and which ones are left behind. It's an inspiring time of the year, to say the least!

To learn more about what's in store, we tapped interior designers for their insight and expertise. Ahead, discover the 22 home design trends experts are planning to see in 2022.

1. Jewel Tones

"Rich jewel colors [are] going to be trending in 2022," says Susan Spath, interior designer and president of Kern & Co. Genesia Sicre, designer and founder of Sicre Designs, echoes this sentiment, noting that deep greens, purples, pinks, and blues will be especially popular in the new year.

2. Pattern Mixing

In the past year, people were obsessed with mixing patterns — and the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. "In 2022, we will definitely see more color, more pattern mixing, and more layering," says Tula Summerford, interior designer and founder of Design by Tula.

3. Non-White Ceilings

White ceilings are ​so​ last year. As designer Jessica Lagrange tells Hunker, using bold colors, high-gloss paint, and wallpaper on the ceiling will be a trend in 2022. This can add "a unique feature that opens up the space and anchors the room overall," she says.

4. Global Elements

"There's an uprising of designers developing living environments that are eclectic with global design aesthetics, either [by] using minimalist or maximalist design perspectives," shares Kenzie Leon Perry, interior designer and founder of Ze Haus Design Studio. "These design practices create a space for storytelling and reflect the homeowner's personality."

5. Curved Lines

The curved line will be a major trend in 2022, designer Kim Armstrong tells Hunker. She expects to see the shape in architecture (think: doorways and windows), as well as furniture, fabrics, and tile designs. According to Armstrong, "People are loving this soft line that feels like a hug after the hard times that [the pandemic] has brought on."

6. Work and Study Spaces

As people continue working and studying remotely, "we will start to see more home offices and study areas take center stage in the home," says Dai'Jah Wroten, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors.

7. Blush Pink

Blush will be the new neutral in 2022, according to Mark Lavender, designer and founder of M. Lavender Interiors. "Soft pink undertones in a taupe-neutral color [are] different and definitely trending," he tells Hunker. "It warms up a room and brings a tint of happiness."

8. Glass

"Another trend is the use of glass in lighting, tables, and accessories," Lagrange tells Hunker. "Glass features can enhance the look and feel of your interiors by reflecting natural and artificial light throughout, further illuminating the room's design."

9. Colored Kitchens

See you later, white kitchens. In 2022, Lavender expects that people will be more adventurous with color in the kitchen. In particular, "we will continue to see more of an '80s vibe with deeper colors introduced in [this space]," he says.

10. Green Cabinets

On that note, green cabinets in the kitchen will have a moment in the new year. Specifically, "dark green mixed with off-white and brass is trending," says Shawna Percival, interior designer and founder of Styleberry Creative Interiors. "We're getting requests for green cabinetry like never before."

11. Eye-Catching Bathroom Tiles

"[During lockdown], we have seen people become increasingly daring with their interiors," designer Pandora Taylor tells Hunker. Specifically, living rooms have been infused with whimsical details — and she expects the same treatment in the bathroom. "With a vast array of beautiful tiles [to choose from], it's hard not to get creative, play around, mix and match, and leave fear at the bathroom door," says Taylor.

12. Natural Colors

According to Mindy O'Connor, architect and principal designer at Melinda Kelson O'Connor Design, nature-inspired colors will thrive in 2022. "I'm seeing a strong interest in earth tones and finishes that reference nature," O'Connor tells Hunker. Designer and founder of LH.Designs Linda Hayslett agrees, explaining that people have felt more connected to nature during the last few years. As a result, "2022 will see more designs bringing in muted nature colors and tones into the home," Hayslett tells Hunker.

13. Cottage Kitchens

In light of the cottagecore trend, cottage kitchens are making a comeback, says Percival. Such kitchens can showcase how smart a small space can be, thanks to "built-in storage [and] making use of every nook and cranny," Percival tells Hunker. They also offer "a cozy, lived-in feel that makes you want to stay home — by choice!"

14. Combining Old and New

"I foresee home design trends incorporating blends of traditional and modern styles," Perry tells Hunker. These combinations will celebrate the original interior architecture, he notes, while giving such designs an updated twist.

15. Handmade Accessories

"As people [have] had to be home more [often], they're realizing everything doesn't need to be flawless all the time," Hayslett tells Hunker. With that said, she expects folks to gravitate toward more artisanal pieces that look handmade and imperfect.

16. Greenery

Yoselin Castro, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, tells Hunker, "Bringing the outdoors inside is another trend that continues to grow — no pun intended." After all, not only do plants elevate a space via deep green tones and bold textures, but they help liven things up, says Castro. Karen Gutierrez, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, agrees, sharing that "no matter the interior style or aesthetic, plants make any space feel fresh and complete."

17. Soft Textiles

"As we continue to spend a good deal of time in the home, people are looking to maximize their comfort," says Lauren DeBello, interior designer and founder of Lauren DeBello Interiors. In turn, we can expect to see even more soft textiles and cozy interiors in 2022, she shares.

18. Multifunctional Spaces

"Multifunctional spaces are coming in hot in 2022 and are most likely here to stay," Castro tells Hunker. This includes areas that are created to serve more than one purpose, like a home office doubling as a library, she says. "This concept allows people to spend more time doing what they need to do, such as working, studying, or exercising, and minimizes the amount space needed to perform any of these activities."

19. Multifunctional Furniture

Likewise, multifunctional furniture will be trending in 2022. "Multifunctional spaces are on the rise, so it only makes sense that we would start to see multifunctional and smart furniture pieces," Wroten tells Hunker. This is "partly due to people spending a lot more time at home during the pandemic, [as well as] the swing toward minimalistic designs," says Wroten.

20. Sustainability

"Along with the rest of the world, the interior design industry is [constantly] looking for ways to reduce its impact on the planet," Taylor tells Hunker. Enter sustainable and eco-friendly designs, from handcrafted fabrics to repurposed furniture. DeBello echoes this thought, sharing that many of her clients are opting for vintage or antique pieces. "Particularly with the current furniture shortages and long lead times, [people] are seeking out secondhand options," DeBello tells Hunker.

This is especially true considering the age groups that are currently designing homes. As Castro notes, younger generations who have been involved in the sustainability movement are now buying and renovating homes for themselves, prompting a growing interest in reclaimed and ethically sourced materials.

21. Gold-Tone Finishes in the Bathroom

In the bathroom, Lavender expects to see fixtures with gold-tone finishes increase in popularity. "While associated with the boho look, these can work nicely with traditional and modern aesthetics," he tells Hunker.

22. Pocket Doors

According to Ginger Curtis, owner and principal designer of Urbanology Designs, pocket doors made of glass and steel will be trending in 2022. These doors will be used to create private spaces, which have "become more important as the [need] for a quiet space is on the rise," Curtis tells Hunker. Such doors are perfect for adding "new architectural impact to your home while solving a problem at the same time," she adds.