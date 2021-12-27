14 Furniture Trends You'll See in 2022, According to Designers

The new year is an excellent time to refresh your space. And while there are many simple ways to do this (think: adding artwork or replacing doorknobs), there's something exhilarating about big changes like updating your furniture.

If you're not sure where to start, consider the following 2022 furniture trend predictions, according to designers. From curved seating to fluted designs, there will be something for everyone in the new year. And the best part is that some of these trends are sticking around from 2021, so you may have already adopted them in your home.

1. Boucle Fabric

"One trend that will become more [popular] in 2022 is boucle furniture," says Linda Hayslett, designer and founder of LH.Designs. Lauren DeBello, interior designer and founder of Lauren DeBello Interiors, agrees, noting that boucle textiles are perfect for making your room feel inviting. "Both delicate and durable, boucle fabric is an extremely versatile option that can be used in many different spaces and styles," DeBello tells Hunker.

2. Ferrules

Ferrules "are the metal end pieces [on] the bottom of furniture legs in gold, brass, or bronze," explains interior designer Kirsten Conner. "We're going to be seeing a lot more of [them in 2022] — it's like jewelry for your chairs and tables."

3. Curved Furniture

"Furniture is becoming more refined," Hayslett tells Hunker. With that said, in 2022, this approach will continue to manifest in the form of furniture with softer curves, she says. Dai'Jah Wroten, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, expresses a similar sentiment, sharing that curvy and rounded furniture offers a sense of comfort. "It adds a forgiving softness to a space that I think people will love as we go into the new year," Wroten tells Hunker.

4. Checkered Patterns

"I'm seeing checks! Maybe it was all that chess we played while staying at home, but I predict we'll be seeing a lot of checks in textiles [and] furniture," says Justina Blakeney, designer, author, and founder of Jungalow. Blakeney adds that checks are also appearing in other areas of design, such as wallpaper and decorative accessories.

5. Imperfect Pieces

"A huge trend that has emerged is the return to handmade and imperfect items," Molly Walker, interior designer at DesignCase, tells Hunker. Some people source these items as antiques from Etsy or 1stDibs, but even large retailers have recognized this trend, she says. So much so that said retailers are now "creating brand new items that look imperfect and vintage for mass consumption," says Walker.

6. Vintage Furniture

On a similar note, Yoselin Castro, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, shares that vintage furniture is making a comeback as people seek eco-friendly options. "Shopping from sustainable and ethical retailers that provide higher quality products will allow us to keep our furniture for longer," Castro tells Hunker. Ultimately, this "is more financially responsible and mindful of the environment," she adds.

7. Postmodern Style

"I think there is a swing toward postmodern styles of furniture," Walker tells Hunker. Specifically, this will include "different shapes, abnormal cut-outs, and asymmetrical silhouettes combined with luxe texture or pattern," she adds.

8. Fluted and Ribbed Details

In 2022, expect to see even more "fluted and ribbed details on sofas, chairs, cabinetry, [and] vanities," says Ginger Curtis, designer and founder of Urbanology Designs. The style, which is reminiscent of art deco, can be "traced back to centuries past when it was originally used to adorn Roman columns."

9. Maximalist Design

"We've seen the minimalism aesthetic take over for the last few years, but it's time to turn it up a notch and have some fun with color and pattern again!" Castro tells Hunker. "Fun colors and bold prints will come together to create fulfilling spaces that inspire and maximize productivity," she explains.

10. Multi-Functional Furniture

Another 2022 trend prediction is the rise of multi-functional furniture. Examples include "a desk that doubles as a dining table or a nightstand that provides clothing storage," explains Katie Simpson, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. "Quality multi-functional furniture provides versatility, as it can adapt to many living situations, whether you're downsizing or already have a small floor plan."

11. Statement Pieces

As people become more mindful of their spaces, high-quality statement pieces will thrive in 2022. For example, "a bold colored accent chair or vibrant piece of art will catch the eye and draw attention," shares Simpson. "Statement pieces that inspire a conversation are sure to spark joy and give any room that much-needed 'wow' factor."

12. Natural Woven Materials

Natural woven materials like seagrass have been showing up on bed frames and entry tables, says Maria Martin, interior designer and founder of Design Appy. Specifically, seagrass "is a durable material and a [welcoming] way to add texture to a space," notes Martin. Other natural woven materials, like rattan and jute, will also continue to steal the show in 2022.

13. Mixing Chair Styles

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

These days, people are less afraid of breaking the rules and more open to pairing different styles. This is especially true in the dining room, where mixing chair styles has become a trend, says Karen Gutierrez, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. However, she's more excited to see this replicated in living rooms, and we're right there with her. As Gutierrez tells Hunker, "Bringing in different styles of chairs is a great way to showcase a love of design while adding a pop of visual interest into a space."

14. Multiple Trends in One

As maximalism rises to fame, we can expect to see furniture trends that mix and match multiple styles. Think "natural textures, mixed metals, and graphic prints alongside unexpected tufting details and a play on scale," says Kenzie Leon Perry, interior designer and founder of Ze Haus. Such combinations are becoming increasingly popular because they can make a space feel unique, mature, and curated, he tells Hunker.