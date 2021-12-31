These 2021 Design Trends Will Keep Their Momentum in 2022

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

While we like to organize trends in year-long cycles, it's not like they necessarily change at midnight on New Year's Eve! Many times, they fit into multi-year patterns, and that's something we expect to see as we move from 2021 to 2022.

So we've spoken to design experts about what trends we'll still see in the next year — and maybe even beyond!

1. Maximalism

There will always be a place for sleek, understated decor styles, but as of late, there's been a vast movement towards maximalism — and that's going to continue into 2022. "With more time spent at home, people want their spaces to feel lived in, cozy, and comfortable," Nicole Fisher, founder of BNR Interiors, tells Hunker. "Layered spaces with color, texture, and prints will be in every room."

One place we'll see that in particular is in window treatments. "The midcentury minimalist trend of the last few years is giving way to a more blended interior, and as such, the window is being dressed more in drapery than it used to be when blinds were the first choice for a more modern, minimal experience," designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who recently created a line of window treatments for The Shade Store, tells Hunker. "Now, people are gravitating towards layers, so we're going to continue seeing use of drapery for a more luxurious feel."

2. Texture

Honing in on a specific subset of maximalism, texture is going to continue to be a major player in interior design. "We have been obsessed with curating designs that are layered with tons and tons of various textures to create a cozy depth in our modern homes," designer Leia T. Ward, founder of LTW Design, tells Hunker. "One design trend, such as bouclé fabric, is definitely here to stay for 2022, whether it's a bouclé accent chair or sofa. It's soft, chunky, and visually pleasing!"

Decorist designer Emerie Forehand agrees with this forecast. "As neutral palettes are being seen more often, this fabric brings texture and warmth to once pretty plain design," she says. "Bouclé is easier to take care of since it's machine washable and will not matte down like sherpa or sheepskin."

3. Bold Neutrals

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Neutral palettes will also maintain their popularity next year. "Everyone is in search of a home that evokes a sense of calm and using a neutral color palette is the way we achieve this," says Ward. "While it doesn't have to be completely monochromatic, a combination of three neutrals (including black as a neutral) creates that calm feeling clients are looking for."

But there will be a little bit of a twist on this trend: think ​colorful​ neutrals, like earthy greens. "Incorporating greens like [PPG paint's 2022 Color of the Year] Olive Sprig and Glidden paint's 2022 Color of the Year selection, Guacamole, evokes feelings of hope, healing and balance in any space," Ashley McCollum, associate color marketing manager for Glidden paint by PPG, tells Hunker.

4. Vintage Furniture

There's good news for lovers of thrifting, too. Secondhand items will continue to get lots of love next year. "I expect to see vintage-everything continue into the new year," says Fisher. "Not only is it an instant satisfaction purchase, but it's also a purchase that you can feel good about. Vintage pieces are unique, often one-of-a-kind, AND they're better for the environment."

She also applauds the versatility and adaptability of vintage pieces. "They are often made with real wood so you can safely sand them down and paint them, making your own custom piece of furniture," says Fisher.

5. Brass

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

The vintage allure of brass is also here to stay. "Of all the metallics, brass stands out as the perfect amount of warmth and sheen, and it almost acts as jewelry in the room where it's placed. One of my favorite ways to pay that extra amount of attention to detail is selecting a wall plate that catches the eye and complements the other hues in the space," designer Breegan Jane, who we recently interviewed for our podcast, tells Hunker. "Metallics will always be classic, but brass has a particularly timeless quality that I will always gravitate towards and look to incorporate in my design."