The 10 Best Dupes for CB2's Viral Boucle Chair

If you're just as not-so-secretly addicted to TikTok as we are, then you've probably come across CB2's Gwyneth Boucle Chairs at least once. This viral piece of furniture took TikTok by storm when users started making and buying affordable dupes of the $899 name-brand beauty. This inspired us to dig deep for the very best copycat chairs on the market. After hours and hours of investigating, we are proud to present you with the top 10 CB2 Gwyneth Chair dupes.

A quick note: While they're all quite reminiscent of the CB2 inspo chair, the models below are listed in order from most to least identical. Don't forget to scroll down to the bottom, though, since our very favorite one takes the tenth spot.

This boucle chair is so similar to the CB2 version that we fully did a double take. Castlery is one of our favorite brands for couches and accent chairs, so we're confident this is a very high-quality piece.

The cream-colored faux shearling is an equally trendy fabric that has a very similar aesthetic to boucle. Cuddle up in a quiet corner of the house and read your favorite book in this ultra-soft barrel chair.

This very affordable find is made of cozy sherpa and is an absolute fan-favorite.

This plush, fluffy chair is one of our favorites on the list. It looks like a big marshmallow that we want to immediately snuggle up in.

This sleek, armless chair is crafted from ivory boucle for an almost identical feel to the CB2 model.

If you're looking to get a whole lot of bang for your buck, this is totally the move. Ringing in at just under $150, this boucle accent chair looks shockingly high-end.

Another favorite from the list, this perfectly chunky chair is made from fabric that's both plush and durable. And the rich tan color is oh so beautiful.

This midcentury modern-inspired chair has solid iron legs to edge up the classic wool upholstery.

Boasting a more angular shape than the other picks, the curved arms and rounded edges still make for a similar overall effect.

Probably our favorite on the list, this accent chair designed with Studio McGee is the full package. It also comes in a tan boucle version that we are equally obsessed with.