12 Affordable Accent Chairs That'll Pop in Any Room

An accent chair is exactly that — an extra piece of furniture meant to attract the eye and add a little something fun to a room. But what really makes an accent chair an accent chair? They often feature bright colors, cool patterns, or a combination of the two. But if you're looking for something a little more subtle that still pops, opt for a neutral color or muted pattern that instead boasts an eye-catching silhouette or unique fabric

Advertisement

Video of the Day

So, whether you're shopping for your bedroom, dining room, living room, or anywhere in between, a bright hue, punchy pattern, or eclectic style can immediately tie the space together and make it feel a bit more polished. But, it can also feel like a major design decision — we get it. A bold piece of (often) expensive furniture can be the hardest decision you make all week. So why stress? These chairs aren't just stylish and functional, but they're also all under $150, so you can take the plunge without regretting the charge.

If you're looking to add a little farmhouse flair to your home without going overboard, the Kassi Accent Chair is certainly for you. Sold in both blue and black buffalo check, the model blends a sleek design with upholstery that exudes rustic charm. This traditional piece would be an excellent addition to your entryway, home office, bedroom corner, or any spot where you're looking to add a little extra warmth.

This round sherpa chair is everything we love about the TikTok famous CB2 Gwyneth Boucle Chair, without needing to spend the big bucks. The simple cream color is accented by the barrel chair's unique tulip shape and textured fabric — neutral, but still statement-making. Curl up with your favorite book and softest throw for unparalleled comfort and coziness. Plus, the $119 price tag makes it such an easy buy.

Advertisement

Mustard is very of the moment, and so is the modern shape of this chair. Featuring velvet fabric, a durable metal frame, and a foam padded seat and backrest, the Fallon Accent Chair effortlessly combines style and comfort. Love the look but in the market for a different color? No problem! This model comes in burgundy, gray, and a beautiful forest green velvet as well.

One of our favorites on the list, this bamboo, wood, and linen accent armchair will certainly add some midcentury modern flair to your space. With its solid wood frame and refined design, this comfy and durable piece looks like it would cost well over its $150 price tag. Plus, it's sold in gray linen with the same rounded back, or an equally stylish square back. Pick your poison!

If you're looking to add a little sophistication to your home, this midcentury-inspired lounge chair is a no-brainer. It features a durable, powder-coated black metal frame and leather-like upholstery in a rich camel color. The added detail of wooden arm caps makes the piece look extra high-end.

Advertisement

Add a soft pop of color to your space with this rose velvet accent chair. The rounded seat softens the sharp, wood legs, creating an aesthetically pleasing contrast. It also features button tufting, a 360-degree swivel function, and soft cushion upholstery.

This unique medallion pattern is eye-catching, and yet not overbearing. The combination of blue, chocolate, and gray offers both a pop of color and a dash of warmth, while the rustic finish of the wood legs adds a little bit of character. This armless model doubles as a captain's chair for the head of your dining table.

Add a pop of modern glam to your home with this pleated, velvet accent chair. The gold metal legs and vibrant shade of blue will integrate effortlessly into an otherwise neutral space, as seen in the sitting area above. In order to provide ample comfort, the seatback is reclined to align with our natural sitting posture.

The husband and wife team known as The Novogratz is back at it again with this mustard yellow masterpiece. With its sturdy metal frame, soft linen upholstery, plush foam cushion, one-year warranty, and unbeatable price, the Ciara Accent Chair is at the top of our lists. Plus, if you're looking for the same style in a more neutral shade, the model also comes in light gray linen.

Advertisement

On the hunt for an extra-small chair to go in a compact space or a child's room? This cutie is calling your name. The curved legs, button tufting, and tailored style mesh to create this timeless piece of furniture. Plus, it comes with a matching pillow for added comfort and style.

Calling only the coolest people for this faux cowhide upholstered stunner. The dark-stained legs and minimalist shape of this armless accent chair are instantly elevated by the undeniably fun and on-trend pattern. It's simultaneously dramatic and neutral.

It doesn't get much more modern than this metal, solid wood, and faux leather chair. Sold in both black and gray upholstery, the Fiji Accent Chair will make a true statement in the most subtle of ways. Just prepare for everyone to ask where you got it.