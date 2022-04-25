Barefoot Dreams Blanket Dupes That Are Almost Too Good to Be True

Just like a fuzzy blanket, it's impossible not to love a dupe, especially when the budget buy looks pretty much identical to the original. Barefoot Dreams blankets are iconic for their super-soft texture and playful prints, but they're also notorious for being pretty darn pricey. Prepare to have your mind blown by these clones of the classics. This isn't just a list of soft blankets. We spent hours upon hours finding replicas down to the exact texture, colors, and patterns of the most popular Barefoot Dreams models. Oh, and they ring up at jaw-droppingly low prices. Keep scrolling for a goldmine of dreamy dupes.
Barefoot Dreams Blanket Dupes
1. Two-Tone Leopard
Neutral yet fun, this leopard print is a favorite among influencers and celebrities alike.
Original: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $180
2. Three-Tone Leopard
This dupe nails the color scheme to a tee.
Original: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Safari Blanket, $136
3. Solid
You can't go wrong with a classic. Choose from a variety of colors.
Original: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw, $147
4. Ribbed
Here's the classic with a little twist.
5. Camo
The dupe is literally camouflaged as the original.
6. Diamond
This may very well be the snuggliest of them all.
7. Zebra
Spot the difference. Impossible.
Original: Barefoot Dreams Tiger Stripe Blanket, $96.97
8. Plaid
While the plaid pattern is slightly different, the warm color duo and soft texture were too good to pass up.
Original: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cabin Throw, $180