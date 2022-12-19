10 Spot-On Barefoot Dreams Robe Dupes You'll Never Want to Take Off

By Erin Lassner December 19, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Barefoot Dreams has quite the hold on us. The brand has mastered the art of blending next-level coziness with products we actually want on display. It all began with the brand's ridiculously soft blankets and has since expanded to pillows, pullovers, pet beds, and, of course, the beloved line of robes. The offerings range in price from $118 to $198, with the original CozyChic Robe — its most popular model — sitting at $127. If you love the look and feel but aren't quite as into the price point, worry not. Here are 10 looks for less that come pretty darn close to the original.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

Original: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe, $127

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

1. H&M Fluffy Bathrobe, $49.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

H&M mastered that iconic Barefoot Dreams texture better than we've ever seen before.

Advertisement

2. Stars Above Cozy Chenille Robe, $37.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With over 500 positive reviews, this Target best-seller is a serious no-brainer.

Advertisement

3. Alexander Del Rossa Plush Fleece Winter Robe, $32.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Leave it to Amazon to have a goldmine of on-point dupes.

Advertisement

4. Papinelle Cozy Plush Robe, $65

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you're okay with spending a bit more, this luxe robe from Nordstrom is one to consider.

Advertisement

5. World Market White Faux Sherpa Robe, $39.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

For a clean white look, opt for this World Market exclusive.

Advertisement

6. Pottery Barn Teddy Bear Robe, $79

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This Pottery Barn best-seller may very well be the plushest robe on the list.

Advertisement

7. Doowell Leopard Robe, $67.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This Amazon find mimics Barefoot Dream's popular leopard print to a tee.

Advertisement

8. Mark & Graham Cozy Sherpa Robe, $49

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add an embroidered monogram for just $12.50 more.

Advertisement

9. U-A Verpert Fuzzy Robe, $29.99-$32.89

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you're looking for ultimate warmth, this robe is for you.

Advertisement

10. Pavilia Premium Plush Robe, $30.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Select from 13 colors, ranging from black and white to lavender and emerald green.

leopard blankets on bench
Barefoot Dreams Blanket Dupes That Are Almost Too Good to Be True
by Erin Lassner
hermes blanket dupe
The Greatest Dupes for Hermés's Iconic Avalon Throw Blanket
by Erin Lassner
knot pillow in living room
10 Affordable Dupes for the Iconic Nordic Knot Pillow
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy