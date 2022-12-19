10 Spot-On Barefoot Dreams Robe Dupes You'll Never Want to Take Off

Barefoot Dreams has quite the hold on us. The brand has mastered the art of blending next-level coziness with products we actually want on display. It all began with the brand's ridiculously soft blankets and has since expanded to pillows, pullovers, pet beds, and, of course, the beloved line of robes. The offerings range in price from $118 to $198, with the original CozyChic Robe — its most popular model — sitting at $127. If you love the look and feel but aren't quite as into the price point, worry not. Here are 10 looks for less that come pretty darn close to the original.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

H&M mastered that iconic Barefoot Dreams texture better than we've ever seen before.

Advertisement

With over 500 positive reviews, this Target best-seller is a serious no-brainer.

Advertisement

Leave it to Amazon to have a goldmine of on-point dupes.

Advertisement

If you're okay with spending a bit more, this luxe robe from Nordstrom is one to consider.

Advertisement

For a clean white look, opt for this World Market exclusive.

Advertisement

This Pottery Barn best-seller may very well be the plushest robe on the list.

Advertisement

This Amazon find mimics Barefoot Dream's popular leopard print to a tee.

Advertisement

Add an embroidered monogram for just $12.50 more.

Advertisement

If you're looking for ultimate warmth, this robe is for you.

Advertisement

Select from 13 colors, ranging from black and white to lavender and emerald green.