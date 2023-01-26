10 Timeless Pendleton Blanket Dupes for a Sliver of the Price

When we think of iconic American brands, Pendleton is one of the first that comes to mind. Established in 1863 in the Pacific Northwest, this family owned textile company manufactures some of the best wool blankets, home accessories, and outerwear in the game. But with its rich history and top-tier craftsmanship comes a steep price. If that isn't in your cards at the moment, here are 10 gorgeous blankets that will give you the same luxe look and feel for less.

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The 10 Best Pendleton Blanket Dupes

Warm, durable, and impressively soft, this thick merino wool blanket is crafted with high-strength yarn and is offered in two sizes and five beautiful patterns.

For a striped option that will look just as good in your bedroom as it will by the campfire, this machine-washable, 100% wool blanket is a must.

The only problem with this blanket is that it will take some time to decide which of the 14 patterns is your favorite.

This Pottery Barn number is a dead ringer for Pendleton's Rob Roy Roll-Up Wool Blanket. It's the ideal picnic blanket thanks to the water-resistant underside.

It's no surprise this patterned Arcturus blanket is a customer favorite. It combines 70% wool for warmth and 30% hypoallergenic synthetic fibers for durability and washability.

Keep it simple with this solid blanket offered in seven rich hues. The undeniably cool Woolly Mammoth patch is the cherry on top.

Talk about another nearly identical-looking model. If you're okay swapping wool for fleece, this Hudson's Bay throw is almost indistinguishable from Pendleton's Glacier National Park Throw Blanket.

A favorite on the list, this colorful blanket precisely resembles Pendleton's National Parks Blanket in Grand Canyon Navy.

Pendleton has been known to use a cross motif over the years.

The colorful stitching adds a little fun to this otherwise simple wool blanket.