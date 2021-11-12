The Coziest Blankets You Can Find on Amazon

By Kelly Weimert November 12, 2021
Whether you're cuddled up in bed or curled up with loved ones in front of a fire, blankets are a critical component of any good cozy session. They're also simple and easy ways to transition your aesthetic to suit a new season or simply a new mood. That being said, you really can't have too many blankets as far as we're concerned, especially given the endless styles they come in. From chunky knit blankets to cozy fleece throws, these are the very best blankets on Amazon right now.

Best Wool

Made from 100% merino wool, this cozy throw blanket will keep you warm all winter long, and look great doing it.

Spencer & Whitney Wool Throw Blanket

$69.99

Made from 100% merino wool, this blanket will keep you warm through the coldest winters and longest Netflix binges. The blanket's 50-by-70 inch size will keep you warm from your head to your toes, and three neutral colors to choose from make it a cinch to complement your space's design.

Best Tassels

With its textural tassels and diamond and herringbone pattern, this timeless blanket can seamlessly transition from the living room to the bedroom.

Rivet Modern Handwoven Throw

$49.99

Tasseled throw blankets instantly add cozy texture to a space, and this beauty from Rivet will definitely do it in style. Featuring four different color options and a subtle diamond and herringbone pattern, this blanket will look just as great as a living room accent as it would elevating your bedroom design.

Best Fleece

With its fluffy fleece composition, versatile color options, and geometric pattern, this blanket is the ideal cuddle buddy.

Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket

$29.99

The perfect winter cuddle buddy, this fleece blanket features a versatile pattern and comes in all kinds of different colors to fit your aesthetic. You can also choose from five different sizes so you can easily accommodate cozy solo time or cuddle sessions with the whole family.

Most Versatile

With a ton of different colors to choose from and an ultra-soft reversible design, this blanket will work well with just about any aesthetic you can imagine.

Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket

$25.99

With 17(!) different colors to choose from, this blanket will fit seamlessly into virtually any aesthetic. Plus, it comes in eight sizes and features a reversible design that allows you to fully customize your comfort. Even better, it's machine-washable, so it's a great option for households with pets or little ones.

Best Faux Fur

This fluffy faux fur blanket, which comes in four neutral hues, will immediately make any space feel softer and more inviting.

Joniyear Luxury Faux Fur Blanket

$53.99

It's tough to beat the fluffy softness of a good faux fur blanket on a chilly day. This cutie is equal parts soft and cozy, and it comes in four neutral colors, including black, white, and gray. Throw it over your couch so it's at the ready for movie nights or toss it on your bed for a little extra nighttime fluff.

Best Pattern

Coming in a variety of sunset-inspired hues and fun patterns, this beauty will add a playful pop of color to any home it lives in.

Downhome Throw Blanket

$25.19

Blankets featuring playful patterns are a no-fail way to update your space with new life. This blanket comes in a variety of different geometric patterns and sunset-inspired hues. It's also composed of cotton and chenille for extra softness, and you can throw it in the washing machine whenever it needs a refresh.

Best Chunky Knit

Featuring a wide variety of color and size options, this classic chunky knit throw is a great way to enhance any space, from the bedroom to the living room.

Clootess Chunky Knit Blanket

$69.99

Coming in 12 different colors and 10 sizes, this chunky knit throw is the ideal complement to a textural bedroom or living room. It's also handmade and crafted from poly-fiber yarn that's incredibly soft to the touch. And thanks to it being machine washable, the blanket will never cost you a trip to the dry cleaner.

