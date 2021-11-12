The Coziest Blankets You Can Find on Amazon

Whether you're cuddled up in bed or curled up with loved ones in front of a fire, blankets are a critical component of any good cozy session. They're also simple and easy ways to transition your aesthetic to suit a new season or simply a new mood. That being said, you really can't have too many blankets as far as we're concerned, especially given the endless styles they come in. From chunky knit blankets to cozy fleece throws, these are the very best blankets on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Wool

Made from 100% merino wool, this blanket will keep you warm through the coldest winters and longest Netflix binges. The blanket's 50-by-70 inch size will keep you warm from your head to your toes, and three neutral colors to choose from make it a cinch to complement your space's design.

Best Tassels

Tasseled throw blankets instantly add cozy texture to a space, and this beauty from Rivet will definitely do it in style. Featuring four different color options and a subtle diamond and herringbone pattern, this blanket will look just as great as a living room accent as it would elevating your bedroom design.

Best Fleece

The perfect winter cuddle buddy, this fleece blanket features a versatile pattern and comes in all kinds of different colors to fit your aesthetic. You can also choose from five different sizes so you can easily accommodate cozy solo time or cuddle sessions with the whole family.

Most Versatile

With 17(!) different colors to choose from, this blanket will fit seamlessly into virtually any aesthetic. Plus, it comes in eight sizes and features a reversible design that allows you to fully customize your comfort. Even better, it's machine-washable, so it's a great option for households with pets or little ones.

Best Faux Fur

It's tough to beat the fluffy softness of a good faux fur blanket on a chilly day. This cutie is equal parts soft and cozy, and it comes in four neutral colors, including black, white, and gray. Throw it over your couch so it's at the ready for movie nights or toss it on your bed for a little extra nighttime fluff.

Advertisement

Best Pattern

Blankets featuring playful patterns are a no-fail way to update your space with new life. This blanket comes in a variety of different geometric patterns and sunset-inspired hues. It's also composed of cotton and chenille for extra softness, and you can throw it in the washing machine whenever it needs a refresh.

Best Chunky Knit

Coming in 12 different colors and 10 sizes, this chunky knit throw is the ideal complement to a textural bedroom or living room. It's also handmade and crafted from poly-fiber yarn that's incredibly soft to the touch. And thanks to it being machine washable, the blanket will never cost you a trip to the dry cleaner.