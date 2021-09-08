The Best Memory Foam Mattresses on Amazon

Believe it or not, there are plenty of benefits to buying a memory foam mattress on Amazon. For starters, the price points tend to be budget-friendly without sacrificing quality. Plus, if you're about to move or just moved into a new place, there are so many compressed, bed-in-a-box options that can be shipped directly to your door (thank you, Amazon Prime). With hundreds of mattresses online, we rounded up the best of the best for all your sleeping needs. From breathable, cool gel for hot sleepers to medium firm options for back pain and pressure relief, check out the best memory foam mattresses on Amazon, below.

Best Budget

This Zinus mattress is made with cooling green tea memory foam and six inches of CertiPUR US Certified foam layers. With a firm feel and pressure-relieving foam, the mattress is perfect for back sleepers and anyone who struggles with back pain. Plus, you’re covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

Zinus 6-Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)

$185.92

This memory foam mattress by Zinus is not only affordable but is also equipped with green tea cooling gel, ideal for anyone who sleeps hot. And capping in at less than $200, you have more cash to spend on cozy bedding. Talk about a steal.

Best Hybrid

Not too firm and not too soft, the Linenspa hybrid mattress is made with 10 inches of memory foam and springs. This combination helps relieve pressure points and supports the spine for a restful night’s sleep. It also has a limited 10-year warranty.

Linenspa 10-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress (Queen)

$249.99

Get the best of both worlds with this memory foam and innerspring mattress by Linenspa. It has a medium firmness level with a thick, contouring 10-inch memory foam and high-quality springs that help align the spine and alleviate pressure. This hybrid mattress also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Best Cooling

Hot sleeper? Not a problem with a cooling mattress like this option from Layla. Made with 10 inches of memory foam infused with copper, it has natural cooling properties that help disperse body heat. You can also swap between two different firmness levels — firm and medium-soft — by simply flipping the mattress.

Layla 10-Inch Copper-Infused Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)

$949.00

Say goodbye to warm, restless nights when you buy this Layla mattress. Made with plush copper-infused memory foam, it has unique cooling technology that helps regulate temperature and redistributes heat while you rest — perfect for hot sleepers. You also have the option to easily change up your firmness level to either firm or medium-soft by flipping the mattress. This mattress comes with two free memory foam pillows.

Best for Back Pain

Get a better night’s sleep plus less pain with the right mattress, which might be the Tuft & Needle Original. This medium-firm mattress is made with signature CertiPUR US Adaptive memory foam that relieves pressure and has cooling properties from graphite and gel beads wrapped in a plush layer. Try the mattress out with a 100-night sleep trial and enjoy a 10-year warranty.

Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)

$805.50

Ditch aches and pains while you sleep with this Tuft & Needle mattress. Made with CertiPUR US Certified Adaptive gel memory foam created with customer feedback in mind, it relieves pressure points in all the right places and has cooling graphite and gel beads. And to make sure it's the best mattress for you, it has a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.

Best Overall

Whether you sleep hot, have back pain, or are looking for a budget-friendly find, this mattress from Zinus is a great option. For under $300, you get 12 inches of supportive layers of green tea memory foam that’s durable and can help keep you cool at night. Additionally, you’re covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)

$266.56

Sleep cool and pain-free with the Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress. With a firm feel and CertiPUR US Certified, pressure-relieving foam layers, it provides the right amount of airflow and comfort for any type of sleeper. It's also covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

