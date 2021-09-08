Believe it or not, there are plenty of benefits to buying a memory foam mattress on Amazon. For starters, the price points tend to be budget-friendly without sacrificing quality. Plus, if you're about to move or just moved into a new place, there are so many compressed, bed-in-a-box options that can be shipped directly to your door (thank you, Amazon Prime). With hundreds of mattresses online, we rounded up the best of the best for all your sleeping needs. From breathable, cool gel for hot sleepers to medium firm options for back pain and pressure relief, check out the best memory foam mattresses on Amazon, below.

Advertisement

Best Budget

This memory foam mattress by Zinus is not only affordable but is also equipped with green tea cooling gel, ideal for anyone who sleeps hot. And capping in at less than $200, you have more cash to spend on cozy bedding. Talk about a steal.

Best Hybrid

Get the best of both worlds with this memory foam and innerspring mattress by Linenspa. It has a medium firmness level with a thick, contouring 10-inch memory foam and high-quality springs that help align the spine and alleviate pressure. This hybrid mattress also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Best Cooling

Say goodbye to warm, restless nights when you buy this Layla mattress. Made with plush copper-infused memory foam, it has unique cooling technology that helps regulate temperature and redistributes heat while you rest — perfect for hot sleepers. You also have the option to easily change up your firmness level to either firm or medium-soft by flipping the mattress. This mattress comes with two free memory foam pillows.

Best for Back Pain

Ditch aches and pains while you sleep with this Tuft & Needle mattress. Made with CertiPUR US Certified Adaptive gel memory foam created with customer feedback in mind, it relieves pressure points in all the right places and has cooling graphite and gel beads. And to make sure it's the best mattress for you, it has a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.

Best Overall

Sleep cool and pain-free with the Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress. With a firm feel and CertiPUR US Certified, pressure-relieving foam layers, it provides the right amount of airflow and comfort for any type of sleeper. It's also covered by a 10-year limited warranty.