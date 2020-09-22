The Best Cozy Bedding to Help You Transition From Summer to Fall

Now that fall is here and the weather is cooling down, it's time to switch up your breezy summer bedding for something a little cozier. Depending on where you live, fall bedding can mean anything from adding a simple throw blanket to your setup or topping warm flannel or sateen sheets with an even warmer comforter or quilt. Whatever you make of your bedding situation, fall is all about snuggling up in all the layers, so don't hesitate to go all out while you transition your decor to the new season.

Here are our top picks to switch up your bedding from summer to fall.

This soft and textured coverlet is made of organic cotton and is cozy enough not just for cool weather, but all year long.

This comforter gives you the best of both worlds with two different warmth and weight levels (all-year and lightweight or lightweight and super lightweight) on each side thanks to the baffle-box construction that distributes warmth accordingly. This is especially great for couples who prefer different temperatures at night.

Nothing says warm and cozy like a flannel duvet when the temp starts dropping. This one is made with 100% organic cotton and comes in five different shades, including a natural option sans dye to create the perfect canvas for layered bedding.

Parachute's Puckered Quilt is soft, lightweight, and warm — just what you need for fall. It comes in a very autumnal terracotta color and adds a little texture to your space with a matelasse front.

It's never too early to break out the velvet bedding. This hand-quilted piece is sustainably sourced, certified non-toxic, made from 100% cotton, and is sure to keep you warm during the cooler months. It also features a box-stitch pattern to add more texture to your bedroom. Plus, you can buy matching quilted shams to complete the set.

This cozy jersey duvet and shams set is made of 100% organic cotton from a Fair Trade Certified facility with a plush, ribbed texture you'll want to wrap yourself up in this fall. As one of West Elm's bestsellers, this ultra soft set is perfect for anyone who wants to add warmth (and style) to their bedroom.

The Layla Bamboo Sheets are made with 100% viscose from bamboo, meaning they're light enough to keep you cool during the summer but provide just the right amount of warmth for fall. Did we also mention they're super soft?

This faux fur blanket will make you feel like you're snuggling up with a giant teddy bear. It's extra plush and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, which means it was tested and verified free from more than 350 harmful substances.

Brand new to the Brooklinen lineup, the Heathered Cashmere collection is filled with lightweight and cozy bedding essentials that provide all the warmth needed for fall weather. The breathable bedding is made of 95% cotton and 5% Himalayan Cashmere, crafted with a diagonal weave for a luxe heathered look. For an extra nod to fall, the Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set is available in limited edition seasonal colors: Ink Blue and Rust.

For the extra chilly fall days and nights, this fair trade throw blanket is exactly what you'll want to wrap yourself in. It's handwoven with super soft undyed merino wool by the Artisans of Las Moras in Uruguay and is the perfect statement piece to drape over your bed or sofa.