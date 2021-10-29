The 7 Best Comforters You Can Find on Amazon

From memory foam mattresses to duvet covers, there's all sorts of bedroom finds you can get on Amazon. But your bedding wouldn't be complete without a cozy comforter. With thousands of options available, we're here to help you find the perfect one for you.

What’s the Difference Between a Comforter and a Duvet?

You've probably seen both duvets and comforters on your hunt for new bedding, but it turns out there's a difference. "A comforter is a one-piece quilt that is ready to use the minute it's out of the packaging and is often machine washable," Senior Research and Development Manager at Bedsure Travis Zhang tells Hunker.

Duvets, on the other hand, tend to be fluffier and more delicate, designed to be used with a duvet cover. "The added duvet cover can be seen as a protective layer and can be easily washed and cleaned, compared to a comforter that needs to be cleaned as a whole," Zhang adds.

What Are the Fill Options for Comforters?

While there are different types of fill that you may come across, you'll typically find comforters labeled as "down" or "down alternative." Down comforters made with animal feathers — usually from ducks and geese — are more delicate, and tend to be dry clean-only. "In terms of performance, down is typically more breathable than down alternative because the down fill naturally expands more than the down alternative," Zhang says. "As a result, there is more room for air to travel through and help hot sleepers from overheating at night." However, down comforters might not be a good fit for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies, as they're made with real feathers and can be more irritating.

Down alternative comforters are usually filled with materials similar to down options, like polyester or cotton. Since they are hypoallergenic, they're considered a better choice for anyone with skin sensitivities. Down alternative comforters also tend to be machine washable and safe for dryers.

From cooling bedding for hot sleepers to allergy-friendly options, check out the best comforters on Amazon, below.

Best Overall Comforter

An affordable comforter that won't break the bank? Sign us up. The Utopia Bedding Down-Alternative Comforter has a box-stitched quilted design with a soft and cozy siliconized fiberfill. This microfiber comforter is also machine washable and ready to throw in the washing machine when laundry day arrives.

Best Comforter for Hot Sleepers

If you tend to sleep hot, look no further than the Buffy Breeze cooling comforter. Made with 100% eucalyptus lyocell, the lightweight duvet insert regulates temperature to keep you cool when you're warm and warm when you're cold. This option is dry clean-only, so you're going to want to take extra care and use a duvet cover to keep it safe and clean.

Best Down Comforter

Perfect for staying warm without getting too toasty, the Royoliving Premium Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter is what you need during the colder months. It has a breathable and soft 100% cotton cover certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and is filled with Greyduck feathers and down that provide medium warmth.

Best Down Alternative Comforter

If you feel that down comforters are irritating, try an all-season, down alternative comforter like this one from Linenspa. It has a cozy microfiber fill without any feathers or quills poking at you in the middle of the night. The box-stitch design also helps, as it keeps the fill in its place with an extra-fluffy look. This white down alternative comforter can be used on its own or with a duvet cover to better match your home decor.

Best Machine Washable Comforter

Don't be surprised if you find a lot of dry clean-only options while you shop for the perfect comforter. Luckily, this down alternative, box-stitch, microfiber comforter from Bedsure is easy on the wallet and completely machine washable. Toss it in the wash on a gentle, cold water cycle and tumble dry low whenever you're in need of a bedding refresh.

Best Eco-Friendly Comforter

The appropriately named Buffy Cloud Comforter is an ultra-soft, cloud-like, down alternative option made of breathable eucalyptus fabric. It's made with 100% recycled fiber (approximately 50 plastic bottles) in a quilted pattern. Additionally, it's hypoallergenic and easy on the skin, so you don't have to worry about any irritants.

Best Lightweight Comforter

Need something extra breezy during the warm summer months? Try the Homelike Moment Lightweight Comforter. This all-season, down alternative comforter is made of breathable microfiber fill and is not only reversible with multiple color options but also machine washable.