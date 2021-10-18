The 6 Greatest Duvet Covers on Amazon

So, you're looking for the perfect duvet cover? Well, we've got you (duvet) covered. With literally thousands and thousands of options to choose from, it can get pretty overwhelming. With this in mind, we searched high and low to narrow it down to just a few top picks. From über-affordable classics to dreamy colored fabrics, here are the six best duvet covers on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Trendiest Color

Let's all please take a moment to properly admire this yummy bedding. The mega-rich deep brick shade will make a beautiful statement in any bedroom. The set also comes in an equally trendy deep terra cotta color called "Caramel Pumpkin" that's honestly just as good. The soft knit cotton and accompanying pillowcases will ensure you get a restful sleep.

Best Name-Brand

You can never go wrong with Brooklinen. This 480-thread count, sateen duvet cover is luxury at its finest. With extra-long corner ties and large button closures, your bedspread will be just as secure as it is silky-smooth. Plus, this product is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it's safe for you and the planet.

Best Budget Buy

Ringing in at just over $20, this duvet cover and pillow sham set can't get any more affordable. Bedsure's customer favorite is made of brushed microfiber for easy washing and an ultra-soft feel. It also has a zipper closure, eight corner ties, and a large variety of color options.

Best Linen Set

100% pure French linen just has such a nice ring to it. Whether you're a hot sleeper or just love the feeling of snuggling up with cool-to-the-touch bedding, linen could very well be your dream fabric. With its lived-in look and incredible durability, this duvet cover and pillowcase set is at the top of our list of favorites.

Best Pattern

Craving a little extra something-something? It may be time to opt for some patterned bedding. This subtle and neutral geometric pattern will work perfectly in an all-white bedroom or a more maximalist space. Made from 100% natural cotton, it's also breathable, machine washable, and comfortable.

Best Overall

Last but certainly not least, we have the all-around best duvet cover on Amazon. Between the crazy low price and 4.8/5 star review (with nearly 4,000 ratings), this product is the real deal. Pick from 14 different colors including lavender, pale pink, and coffee brown.