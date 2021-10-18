The 6 Greatest Duvet Covers on Amazon

By Erin Lassner October 18, 2021
So, you're looking for the perfect duvet cover? Well, we've got you (duvet) covered. With literally thousands and thousands of options to choose from, it can get pretty overwhelming. With this in mind, we searched high and low to narrow it down to just a few top picks. From über-affordable classics to dreamy colored fabrics, here are the six best duvet covers on Amazon.

Trendiest Color

MKXI brings us rich colored, monochromatic bedding at its finest. The soft, knit cotton looks just as good as it feels. Including a duvet cover and two pillowcases, this set seems so much more expensive than it is.

AMAZON

MKXI Brick Red Duvet Cover (Queen)

$68.00

Let's all please take a moment to properly admire this yummy bedding. The mega-rich deep brick shade will make a beautiful statement in any bedroom. The set also comes in an equally trendy deep terra cotta color called "Caramel Pumpkin" that's honestly just as good. The soft knit cotton and accompanying pillowcases will ensure you get a restful sleep.

Best Name-Brand

There are few bedding brands more reliable than Brooklinen. This 480-thread count cover boasts a sateen weave that's both buttery smooth and features a beautiful, subtle sheen. While it's a bit of a price jump from the other options on this list, this set is very affordable compared to other luxury bedding brands. Please note: Pillow cases are sold separately.

AMAZON

Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover (Full/Queen)

$155.00

You can never go wrong with Brooklinen. This 480-thread count, sateen duvet cover is luxury at its finest. With extra-long corner ties and large button closures, your bedspread will be just as secure as it is silky-smooth. Plus, this product is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it's safe for you and the planet.

Best Budget Buy

Just over $20 for a duvet set? What a steal! Most importantly, the quality is also exceptional. The microfiber fabric is soft to the touch and very easy to clean. Featuring a zipper closure and eight corner ties, the duvet cover comes in 10 solid colors — from plain white to sage green. It also includes two coordinating pillow shams.

AMAZON

Bedsure Brushed Microfiber Duvet Cover (Queen)

$23.79

Ringing in at just over $20, this duvet cover and pillow sham set can't get any more affordable. Bedsure's customer favorite is made of brushed microfiber for easy washing and an ultra-soft feel. It also has a zipper closure, eight corner ties, and a large variety of color options.

Best Linen Set

There's nothing quite like climbing into a bed dressed with cool linen sheets. This 100% pure French linen bedding has that perfect lived-in look. It's durable, breathable, and soft, and boasts five stars on Amazon as proof.

AMAZON

HYPREST French Linen Duvet Cover (Queen)

$118.00

100% pure French linen just has such a nice ring to it. Whether you're a hot sleeper or just love the feeling of snuggling up with cool-to-the-touch bedding, linen could very well be your dream fabric. With its lived-in look and incredible durability, this duvet cover and pillowcase set is at the top of our list of favorites.

Best Pattern

This simple and stylish grid bedding is a minimalist's dream. Made of 100% natural cotton, this set is comfortable and machine washable. It includes a hidden zip closure and two matching geometric pillows.

AMAZON

JELLYMONI Natural Cotton 3-Piece Plaid Duvet Cover Set

$41.99

Craving a little extra something-something? It may be time to opt for some patterned bedding. This subtle and neutral geometric pattern will work perfectly in an all-white bedroom or a more maximalist space. Made from 100% natural cotton, it's also breathable, machine washable, and comfortable.

Best Overall

Incredibly affordable, easy to clean, soft, and stylish — this duvet cover has it all. The microfiber is breathable, ultra-durable, and can be machine washed and dried. This set comes in a variety of fade-resistant colors and includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases.

AMAZON

BBANGD Duvet Cover Set (Queen)

$37.99

Last but certainly not least, we have the all-around best duvet cover on Amazon. Between the crazy low price and 4.8/5 star review (with nearly 4,000 ratings), this product is the real deal. Pick from 14 different colors including lavender, pale pink, and coffee brown.

