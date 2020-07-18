The Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Nights

From days spent splashing in the pool to dining al fresco during warm evenings, summer brings its own special kind of magic. But if you're a hot sleeper, it can be difficult to enjoy all of the fun that this season has to offer. Fortunately, there are quite a few things you can do to ensure you get a good night's sleep during the hottest, muggiest months of the year, and one of the simplest of those things is investing in a great set of cooling bed sheets.

Below, we cover the best cooling bed sheets for every type of sleeper so you can find the perfect fit for your unique needs.

Nearly 900 perfect five-star reviews solidify it: These sheets are the crème de la crème of cooling sheets. This company, My Sheets Rock, makes one product. It's "The Regulator" sheets, which are made with bamboo rayon and feel as "light as a feather but as durable as a truck." They almost have the same sheen as silk, but work all night to wick away sweat and keep your body temperature regulated all night long.

Best for Pet Owners: Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set, $109

These sheets from Brooklinen are comprised of percale, a tightly woven cotton fabric known for its breathable, cool-to-the-touch feel. Percale is also highly durable and easy to wash, so it's particularly great if you share the bed with a four-legged family member (or three). The set also comes in a variety of beautiful hues, ranging from fun, colorful patterns to soothing neutrals and sophisticated pastels.

Eucalyptus is another fabric that's gaining popularity in the bedroom for its cooling properties. And not only are these eucalyptus sheets from Buffy cooling, but they're also eco-friendly, using 10x less water than it takes to make cotton. Plus, they're naturally dyed, using organic substances like turmeric, tea, and pomegranate to create beautiful hues to suit every style, such as pale peach, sky blue, and cool gray.

Developed using NASA-engineered Outlast fibers, the Stratus Sheet Set from Slumber Cloud takes cooling bedsheets to the next level. The sheets' combination of Outlast viscose and premium cotton fibers create ultra-soft and durable sheets that adapt to your body's temperatures throughout the night. And how do they do it? Well, the Outlast technology is comprised of thousands of microscopic beads, each set to a specific temperature that can counter the temperature changes your body experiences throughout the night. Thanks, technology.

Your bank account will love these sheets for their affordable price point, and you'll love them for their ability to keep you cool all night long. Made of a silk-weight poly-fiber blend, the sheets are designed to work like athletic apparel, wicking away six times more moisture and drying four times faster than standard sheets, making them particularly great for those who tend to sweat — we prefer glisten — while they sleep. They're also made without bleaching agents, dyes, and other harmful chemicals, making even the most sensitive skin happy.

Best for Linen Lovers: Parachute Linen Sheet Set, $149-$189

Linen is often the first material people think of when considering breathable summer fabrics, but it's not always the softest on the skin. However, Parachute's linen sheets are plenty soft thanks to being grown in regions with optimal soil conditions that promote long fibers, avoiding the scratchy feeling often associated with the fabric. They're also designed to get softer every time you wash them, and they come in a variety of colors to complement any aesthetic. They're pretty much perfect for summer.

Composed of 100% Tencel, a branded cellulose fiber made by dissolving sustainably sourced raw wood, these sheets are soft, cooling, and highly wrinkle-resistant. The fabric naturally wicks away moisture and regulates heat absorption all the while staying largely wrinkle-free and reducing the growth of bacteria. Plus, they come in all sorts of universal, eye-pleasing hues, ranging from navy blue to green, gray, and white.

If you need airflow at night, you need these Casper sheets. With their innovative grid weave, these sheets promote airflow 7x better than leading brands of Percale sheets. How? You may ask. The grid weave is a vent-like structure, so it's naturally airier than other sheets on the market. Made with 100% Tencel, you'll sleep in a breathable, cozy oasis every single night.

Get a gorgeous set of sheets that won't break the bank or cause morning sweats. With a buttery-soft feel, moisture-wicking capabilities, and temperature-regulating breathability, you'll wonder why you didn't buy these years ago. And since they're 100% viscose, derived from bamboo, they are easy on the skin (even super sensitive skin). Find your favorite color and make bedtime super cool.

Your sheets support you night after night, so you need something that is both super soft and very durable. By absorbing moisture efficiently, these will regulate your body temperature better than cotton, leading to much cooler nights. These sheets also protect against bacterial growth while being eco-friendly and skin-loving. It's time for you to truly wake up feeling refreshed!