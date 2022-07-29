The Best Cooling Blankets for Summer

The dog days of summer are officially upon us, and with them come the usual trappings: seeking refuge poolside, stocking up on trendy spiked seltzers, and suffering through sweaty night sleeps. While it's smoother sailing for elite air condition owners, hot sleepers of all sorts are looking to cooling blankets and cooling sheets as effective weapons in the battle against night sweats and overheating. And while the summer is the ultimate time to take the plunge into the deep end of the world of cooling blankets, they can be critical year-round, especially for those whose body temperatures run hot or live in warmer climates.

What are cooling blankets?

Cooling blankets are the sleep sensation sweeping the slumbering nation, thanks to their temperature-regulating technology. They're manufactured in a range of materials that have properties designed to reduce body heat, and they come in assorted styles from throws to duvet covers to cooling comforters. While regular blankets made from fleece, wool, flannel, polyester, and other heat-retaining fabrics are designed to keep us warm, cooling blankets do the opposite while still keeping sleepers cozy and comforted. Made from natural, breathable materials such as bamboo fabric, eucalyptus, linen, and cotton, the range of cooling blanket options is vast, along with their price points.

Check out our eclectic round-up of 14 of the best cooling blankets in various materials, styles, and prices out there right now!

This moisture-wicking cooling blanket uses Sleep Number's volcanic mineral 37.5 technology to adapt to your temperature throughout the night. The True Temp Blanket is also hypoallergenic, available in five colors, and offered in both queen and king sizes.

Available on Amazon and the most inexpensive cooling blanket on our list, the Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket is double-sided, made of 100% cotton on one and Arc-Chill cooling yarn on the other.

This linen option from Brooklinen is made from the finest European flax. It also features a delicate diamond-stitched pattern for added sophistication in your bedroom.

Bearaby puts a cooling blanket spin on a weighted blanket with their popular Tree Napper made from Tencel material. Available in 10 pounds, 15 pounds, 20 pounds, or 25 pounds and offered in five different colors, this cuddly companion is sure to soothe you to sleep.

This breathable bamboo cooling blanket is made from a soft, high thread count sateen weave, and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Featuring a 100% Tencel Lyocell cover and 100% Premium Silk fill, Vesta's premium silk cooling blanket comes in full, queen, king, and California king sizes and is made from 100% plant-based material.

The aptly name Evercool Comforter from Rest is hypoallergenic and comes in a soothing blue color that compliments its cooling effects.

Here's an organic cotton cooling blanket varietal that's part of Parachute's Organic Bedding Collection. It's also garment-washed for added softness, yarn-dyed, and machine washable.

Slumber Cloud flexes its sleeping expertise with this lightweight comforter that uses NASA-approved temperature regulating technology.

Similar to the Sleep Number True Temp Blanket, this cooling blanket from Pottery Barn adjusts to your temperature throughout the night using active volcanic minerals. It adapts continuously overnight, trapping heat when you're cold and evaporating heat and humidity when you're hot.

Cozy Earth says you'll never have to worry about hot flashes again with this knitted throw blanket. Made from premium bamboo viscose and woven to prevent pilling, this moisture-wicking fabric is breathable and machine washable.

Named the Architectural Digest 2022 CLEVER Award Winner, the Buffy Breeze Comforter is light as a feather and fully biodegradable and compostable. It also boasts a 300 thread count and Tencel shell and fill.

Another weighted-cooling blanket hybrid, Gravity has created a blanket with a breathable shell and a weighted interior containing fine-grade glass beads that are hypoallergenic.

Using Japanese arc-chill cooling fibers, the second blanket on our list from Elegear is suitable for all seasons. Plus the blanket's light blue stripes will make your room look as cool as you feel using it.