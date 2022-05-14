I Tried a Cooling Comforter Made With NASA-Approved Technology

I am the Goldilocks of comforters. If a duvet is even slightly too heavy, my body will react with night sweats that make it impossible for me to get continuous sleep. Living in Los Angeles has made this even more difficult, since temperatures around here tend to be conducive to sweat.

As you can tell, it's important for me to keep my bedroom cool in every sense of the word — from my air conditioner temperature to the pajamas I'm wearing. Recently, I was on the lookout for a new comforter after my partner and I had to part with the quilt we'd been using for several years because it ripped in the wash. That's when I came across Slumber Cloud's Lightweight Comforter.

(While I did receive the Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter for free, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Slumber Cloud in any way.)

What is the Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter?

Priced at $199 for a queen size, the Slumber Cloud comforter is on many a "these are the coolest comforters" product list. The brand describes it as an everyday comforter that will make your nights cooler, while still being warm enough for wintertime. Made with NASA-approved temperature technology, this comforter features:

Hypoallergenic material

ClimaDry by Outlast fiberfill that regulates heat and moisture while providing a down-like feel

300-thread count fabric

100% cotton outer cover for breathability

Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified Technology, meaning that it was tested for harmful substances

12-inch quilt boxing that prevents the fill from shifting



Corner loops for a duvet cover

Machine-washable fabric

"I'm an extremely hot sleeper, so I've been looking for the best lightweight comforter," writes one reviewer. "I've been through four different ones in the last year and I finally found the ONE! This is exactly what I was looking for — lightweight, cooling, soft, butter. I love this product!" Now that's high praise.

In addition to those who want a cooler night's sleep, Slumber Cloud states that the Lightweight Comforter is also ideal for thermally incompatible couples (aka when each person prefers a different sleep temperature) and people experiencing menopause-related hot flashes and night sweats.

Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter Pros

After using this comforter for several weeks, I can safely say that it is the most luxurious comforter I've ever slept under. It has a soft, lightweight feel that sits nicely on the skin and easily accommodates a duvet cover. The corner ties are strong, so you don't have to worry about your cover detaching if you toss and turn.

I love that the comforter has 12-inch quilt boxing, so that the inner fill doesn't pile up in one area. This also gives the piece a cleaner look and makes it easy to manage when stuffing it into a duvet cover.

In terms of washing the comforter, it was easy peasy and fit perfectly in our machine. The best part is that it can also be placed in the dryer, so you don't have to wait for it to air-dry.

The brand also offers free shipping, free returns, and a 60-night, risk-free trial (more on that below).

Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter Cons

While I did find the comforter to be cooling ​at first​, throughout the night, things heated up and I ended up sweating — despite the comforter's lightweight feel. As a result, I think this might be better for someone in a cooler climate who requires a touch of extra warmth, or for someone who isn't prone to night sweats.

As you can see below, the comforter does wrinkle. However, if you place it in a duvet cover like I did, that shouldn't matter. If you use it on its own, the brand recommends using a wrinkle release spray instead of an iron.

Of course, every body is different, so it might be best to try the comforter out for yourself. Fortunately, Slumber Cloud does offer free returns in any condition within 60 days of purchase. So you can wash the bedding, try it out, wash it again, and then return it if it's not a fit. Even better: "Please note we do our very best to donate all returns to local charities instead of a landfill. We appreciate your help in this process by washing any used items before returning them to us," writes Slumber Cloud.

My Overall Thoughts

This is a beautifully made comforter that is definitely lightweight. However, if your body heats up while sleeping like mine does, it might be better to consider a light blanket or quilt instead. Or, perhaps you could save this as your wintertime comforter for when temperatures drop in your area.

Of course, since Slumber Cloud offers free shipping and 60-day returns, it wouldn't hurt to test the comforter out for yourself.