The Best Pajamas If You Want a Good Night's Sleep

From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

Attempting to improve your sleep quality can be a tricky game. There are so many factors at play, from your mattress type and your bedding choice to the air temperature and the light pollution in your room. Some elements are easier and less expensive to address than others, which is why it makes sense to start small.

Consider beginning your quest towards a restful night with a new pair of pajamas that are carefully chosen to set you up for success. You'll be surprised how much your sleepwear makes a difference, whether you have trouble getting tired or you're battling an overheating issue. From sweat-wicking fabrics to super cozy designs, we've gathered the best pajamas for a good night's sleep.

Sometimes grabbing some quality zzz's is more about feeling like a fairytale princess as you climb into bed than anything else. This romantic, sheer cotton nightgown will definitely transport you to the Taylor Swift music video of your dreams.

The ultimate set for hot sleepers, Eberjey's shortie short pajamas are crafted with sustainable TENCEL™ Modal. The drapey, temperature-regulating knit fabric not only cools down the body throughout the night, but is also anti-pilling and machine washable.

Sleepers looking for an airy, liberated pajama experience should go for a shirt dress like this La Ligne number that's made from comfy t-shirt cotton. Free of waistbands and pant legs, you can rest freely.

If this pure silk satin midi nightdress won't lure you (and your significant other) to sleep, we don't know what will. It's elegant, sexy, and incredibly light — so you'll never want to take it off.

Made of Peruvian Pima cotton, this short-sleeve crewneck top and high-waisted pants set is so luxuriously soft it'll make you drowsy. Plus, the classic horizontal stripe pattern is a pajama drawer must-have.

This wintery set of Portuguese cotton flannel pajamas is ideal for keeping cold sleepers warm and toasty year-round. It comes in eight different plaid patterns, each wonderfully festive in its own way.

Hot sleepers will love this breezy romper, which is made of Lunya's antimicrobial cooling fabric that wicks away sweat and dries quickly. It also features flat seams for a smooth feel and a kangaroo pocket for carrying the essentials while lounging.

Chilly nights call for a snuggly onesie like this cozy waffle knit outfit. The relaxed one-piece includes soft ribbed cuffs and deep front pockets for your phone, blue light glasses, or anything else you're bringing to bed.

If you run warm but still want long sleeves and pants, these eco-friendly European linen pajamas will keep you cool. The relaxed, gentle material gets even softer with every wash, so don't hesitate to wear and launder them frequently.

Cut from luxe silk charmeuse turned inside out, this set of slightly oversized, menswear-inspired pajamas has a dreamy matte texture that's both soft on the skin and chic enough to be worn to a slumber party.