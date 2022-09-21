The 10 Best Cloud Bed Dupes That Look Just as Good as the Original

By Pauline Lacsamana September 21, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

With one look at the Restoration Hardware Cloud Bed, it's no wonder why it's a favorite among home decor lovers, especially minimalists. The slipcovered, low-profile, platform bed is filled with padding and feathers for a chic, yet laidback, design that will make your bedroom feel like your own little sanctuary. However, if you don't have $4,435 in your budget, we've rounded up the best Cloud Bed look-a-likes that won't break the bank.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​​​(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

The Best Cloud Bed Dupes

1. Soft Frame Designs Ultra Bed Frame and Headboard Set (Queen), $999.99

See More Photos

This RH Cloud Bed dupe also happens to be from one of our favorite Etsy furniture shops. This lightweight and easy-to-assemble option also comes in multiple styles, so you can choose between a curved headboard set, slimmer design, or this extra plush frame (the closest to the original).

Advertisement

2. Castlery Dawson Bed (Queen), $1,099

See More Photos

Leave it to Castlery to have a stunning, low-profile bed frame that gives an almost identical cloud-like feel as the original.

Advertisement

3. West Elm Simple Modern Upholstered Bed (Queen), $1,899

See More Photos

Think the Cloud Bed but with bouclé upholstery for a cozy and elevated look.

Advertisement

4. Anthropologie Modern Cushion Bed (Queen), $1,898

See More Photos

This upholstered pick from Anthropologie has an extra cushioned headboard that's perfect for lounging in bed.

Advertisement

5. West Elm Haven Bed (Queen), $1,349-$1,899

See More Photos

The Haven Bed from West Elm has all the elements of the Cloud Bed, except you tailor this bed to your space with customizable headboard heights and different types of fabrics.

Advertisement

6. CB2 Facade Bed (Queen), $1,399

See More Photos

Here's a slim-cushioned bed frame with a high-fashion feel. And it's half the price of the original Cloud Bed.

Advertisement

7. Urban Outfitters Riley Platform Bed (Queen), $699

See More Photos

While this bed frame strays slightly from the footless design of the Cloud Bed, it still has a sleek cushioned frame that's available in light and neutral colorways.

Advertisement

8. EQ3 Cello Bed (Queen), $1,999

See More Photos

Add sculptural curves and a cozy feel into your space with this find from EQ3.

9. AllModern Vinco Upholstered Bed (Queen), $1,100

See More Photos

This plush upholstered bed frame with a tall headboard will be your new favorite piece in your bedroom.

10. Pottery Barn Raleigh Square Upholstered Low Platform Bed (Queen), $1,149

See More Photos

Crafted in North Carolina, this low-profile, upholstered bed will make your bedroom feel both cozy and chic.

Restoration Hardware cloud couch dupes
The Best Restoration Hardware Cloud Couch Dupes
by Sharon Brandwein
wayfair best beds
18 of the Best Places to Buy Beds Online
by Pauline Lacsamana
best headboards
The Best Headboards for Every Interior Design Style
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy