The 10 Best Cloud Bed Dupes That Look Just as Good as the Original

With one look at the Restoration Hardware Cloud Bed, it's no wonder why it's a favorite among home decor lovers, especially minimalists. The slipcovered, low-profile, platform bed is filled with padding and feathers for a chic, yet laidback, design that will make your bedroom feel like your own little sanctuary. However, if you don't have $4,435 in your budget, we've rounded up the best Cloud Bed look-a-likes that won't break the bank.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​​​(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)​

The Best Cloud Bed Dupes

Advertisement

Leave it to Castlery to have a stunning, low-profile bed frame that gives an almost identical cloud-like feel as the original.

Advertisement

Think the Cloud Bed but with bouclé upholstery for a cozy and elevated look.

Advertisement

This upholstered pick from Anthropologie has an extra cushioned headboard that's perfect for lounging in bed.

Advertisement

The Haven Bed from West Elm has all the elements of the Cloud Bed, except you tailor this bed to your space with customizable headboard heights and different types of fabrics.

Advertisement

Here's a slim-cushioned bed frame with a high-fashion feel. And it's half the price of the original Cloud Bed.

Advertisement

While this bed frame strays slightly from the footless design of the Cloud Bed, it still has a sleek cushioned frame that's available in light and neutral colorways.

Advertisement

Add sculptural curves and a cozy feel into your space with this find from EQ3.

This plush upholstered bed frame with a tall headboard will be your new favorite piece in your bedroom.

Crafted in North Carolina, this low-profile, upholstered bed will make your bedroom feel both cozy and chic.