The 15 Best Furniture Shops on Etsy

If you're in the market for handmade goods and gifts, Etsy might be your go-to. But the marketplace is also filled with unique furniture finds that we'd be more than happy to add to our cart.

With over 700,000 pieces of furniture on Etsy, there's more than enough styles created or curated by independent makers and businesses to choose from, according to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert. And the supply meets the demand. In 2022 alone, there's been a 2,313% increase in searches for handmade furniture on the site, Etsy reports.

Whether you're looking for sustainable and handmade furniture or vintage pieces, these are the best Etsy stores offering quality furniture.

The Best Furniture Shops on Etsy

1. Betsu Studio

Based in Philadelphia, Betsu Studio has an impressive Etsy shop filled with vintage pieces, from retro credenzas to lacquer side tables to curved sofas.

Our pick:Cream Curved Sofa, $1,800

2. Mid Century Sacramento

As the name indicates, Mid Century Sacramento is stocked with midcentury modern and Danish modern furniture and home decor.

Our pick:Midcentury Modern Bar and Bar Stools Set, $1,348.98

3. Orbit

Orbit has stunning statement pieces — including flower side tables and small space-friendly desks — made with sustainably sourced wood in Texas.

Our pick:The Pink Squiggle Coffee Table and Side Table, $645

4. Soft Frame Designs

Perfect for minimalists, Soft Frame Designs has cozy and curved bed frames that can pass for solid Restoration Hardware Cloud Bed dupes.

Our pick:Luna Headboard and Bed Frame Set, $779.99-$1,029.99

5. Urban Americana

This vintage and antique collective in Long Beach, California has no shortage of standout pieces of furniture, whether you're looking for a retro fireplace or midcentury modern nightstands.

Our pick:Vintage Hans Wegner Style Chair With Ottoman, $950

6. Naan Furniture

Handmade from sustainable wood, Naan Furniture has stunning finds for decorating your home, including sideboards, coffee tables, cabinets, and more.

Our pick:Sideboard Granadella, $374.01-$439.10

7. PWoodPro

If you can't get enough of midcentury modern furniture, this Etsy shop is for you. It features timeless bookshelves, desks, and more items ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Our pick:Midcentury Modern Ladder Bookshelf, $1,806.91

8. MOKU Artisan Furniture

Made in Massachusetts, you can find nothing but gorgeous, midcentury-modern-style pieces at MOKU Artisan Furniture.

Our pick:Midcentury Modern Dining Table, $1,980-$2,980

9. Bertu Home

If you have a big budget and want high-end furniture to match, check out Bertu Home. This shop has both indoor and outdoor furniture, including sofas, stump end tables, and dressers.

Our pick:Suelo Modern Wood Sofa, $7,500

10. Hedge House

Built to order in Indiana, Hedge House has stylish hardwood bookcases, bed frames, and more for decorating your home.

Our pick:Hayward Bookcase, $1,999-$2,099

11. Mo Woodwork

A star seller on Etsy, this Poland-based shop has sleek and modern desks, dining tables, coffee tables, nightstands, TV stands, and credenzas.

Our pick:Modern Oak Desk, $1,125.33-$1,357.02

12. Deja Vu Decors

Vintage furniture lovers will have a field day over at Deja Vu Decors, a shop that has a curated selection of home finds covering all sorts of interior design styles, including midcentury, boho chic, traditional, Hollywood regency, and more.

Our pick:Midcentury Modern Vanity, $1,499

13. Picnic Imports

If you love rattan furniture and boho vibes, check out Picnic Imports. This Etsy store is stocked with sofas, chairs, and loveseats, all made with sustainable materials.

Our pick:Sausalito Rattan Couch, $1,695

14. Crafted Glory

Based in North Carolina, this shop offers handcrafted coffee tables. Each piece of furniture is made to order with a sleek, Scandinavian style in mind, perfect for any living room or space.

Our pick:Oval Scandinavian Coffee Table, $1,400-$1,800

15. Marvin's Hall

If you're looking for unique, vintage furniture and decor, look no further than Marvin's Hall, which has everything from dining chairs to end tables.

Our pick:Postmodern 1980s Freeform Tessellated Side Table, $425

