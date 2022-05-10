The 15 Best Furniture Shops on Etsy

If you're in the market for handmade goods and gifts, Etsy might be your go-to. But the marketplace is also filled with unique furniture finds that we'd be more than happy to add to our cart.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

With over 700,000 pieces of furniture on Etsy, there's more than enough styles created or curated by independent makers and businesses to choose from, according to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert. And the supply meets the demand. In 2022 alone, there's been a 2,313% increase in searches for handmade furniture on the site, Etsy reports.

Advertisement

Whether you're looking for sustainable and handmade furniture or vintage pieces, these are the best Etsy stores offering quality furniture.

The Best Furniture Shops on Etsy

Based in Philadelphia, Betsu Studio has an impressive Etsy shop filled with vintage pieces, from retro credenzas to lacquer side tables to curved sofas.

Advertisement

As the name indicates, Mid Century Sacramento is stocked with midcentury modern and Danish modern furniture and home decor.

Advertisement

Orbit has stunning statement pieces — including flower side tables and small space-friendly desks — made with sustainably sourced wood in Texas.

Advertisement

Perfect for minimalists, Soft Frame Designs has cozy and curved bed frames that can pass for solid Restoration Hardware Cloud Bed dupes.

Advertisement

This vintage and antique collective in Long Beach, California has no shortage of standout pieces of furniture, whether you're looking for a retro fireplace or midcentury modern nightstands.

Advertisement

Handmade from sustainable wood, Naan Furniture has stunning finds for decorating your home, including sideboards, coffee tables, cabinets, and more.

Advertisement

If you can't get enough of midcentury modern furniture, this Etsy shop is for you. It features timeless bookshelves, desks, and more items ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Made in Massachusetts, you can find nothing but gorgeous, midcentury-modern-style pieces at MOKU Artisan Furniture.

If you have a big budget and want high-end furniture to match, check out Bertu Home. This shop has both indoor and outdoor furniture, including sofas, stump end tables, and dressers.

Built to order in Indiana, Hedge House has stylish hardwood bookcases, bed frames, and more for decorating your home.

A star seller on Etsy, this Poland-based shop has sleek and modern desks, dining tables, coffee tables, nightstands, TV stands, and credenzas.

Vintage furniture lovers will have a field day over at Deja Vu Decors, a shop that has a curated selection of home finds covering all sorts of interior design styles, including midcentury, boho chic, traditional, Hollywood regency, and more.

If you love rattan furniture and boho vibes, check out Picnic Imports. This Etsy store is stocked with sofas, chairs, and loveseats, all made with sustainable materials.

Based in North Carolina, this shop offers handcrafted coffee tables. Each piece of furniture is made to order with a sleek, Scandinavian style in mind, perfect for any living room or space.

If you're looking for unique, vintage furniture and decor, look no further than Marvin's Hall, which has everything from dining chairs to end tables.