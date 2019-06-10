The 16 Best Places to Shop for Midcentury Modern Furniture and Decor

For many renters and homeowners, living in a mass-produced world makes us feel drawn to custom-made, vintage-inspired designs. Enter: Midcentury modern, a style made popular in the '50s and a trend that is clearly sticking around. Defined by clean lines, organic influences, and functional design, midcentury modern tends to mix contrasting materials — like wood, glass, and metal — which makes it super easy to add into your home.

Advertisement

And, no matter your budget, there's a MCM resource for you: For authentic high-design pieces, look for manufacturers that still create based on the original design, like Knoll and Herman Miller. If you're looking for MCM-inspired pieces that won't break the bank, there are endless retailers to check out. Either way, it's never been easier to score the ​Mad Men​-esque look thanks to so many sites dedicated to crafting original and contemporary renditions of midcentury furniture and decor. Here are 16 online destinations to help you infuse your space with midcentury vibes.

One of the most influential manufacturers of midcentury modern design, Knoll is about as authentic as it gets. And since you're getting the original design and make, this means you'll also be paying a pretty penny (as opposed to those brands who create MCM-inspired pieces). However, the price tag is worth it once you see the quality and unique design of each and every piece, from lounge chairs to dining tables to living room accessories. If you're looking for authentic and eye-catching pieces, look no further.

Another authentic design firm, Herman Miller was founded in Michigan in 1940 and helped create what we now know as American Modernism. Items aren't exactly cheap, however, the quality is on par with Knoll and a ton of items in its arsenal have become cult favorites among the MCM elite, specifically its line of office chairs and cubicle desks (which will look very familiar to you if you've ever worked in an office). But the brand is also filled with midcentury modern furniture and home decor, including Eames wall hooks, Nelson clocks, Noguchi tables, and more.

Advertisement

While you might associate Urban Outfitters with street fashion (hello, '90s) and cutesy home decor geared toward millennials, don't overlook its huge selection of elevated midcentury furniture — including coffee tables, sofas, armchairs, media consoles, wall hooks, side tables, and more — which will make your home feel instantly updated yet cozy and lived-in.

If you're looking for approachable midcentury design, Article has amazing choices — from comfy armchairs and sofas to sleek dining tables and unique storage shelves — that are guaranteed to fit organically into your space.

Specializing in custom furniture, Joybird is a mecca for any homeowner or renter looking to capture the midcentury look without investing in actual vintage pieces. Choose from stunning beds, desks, lamps, and couches in a variety of throwback hues and fabrics that look great with any decor you currently have.

Advertisement

Boasting an assortment of Danish midcentury furniture, from old favorites by Hans J. Wegner and Poul Kjaerholm to new, exciting pieces by the current top Danish designers, this online showroom is full of minimalist furniture worth the investment. Bonus: They even have an online outlet store with discounted decor that is a little kinder on the wallet.

Advertisement

A no-brainer for midcentury design, you can conveniently furnish your entire bedroom with just a few clicks and pick up classic platform beds, minimal dressers, space-conscious floor lamps, and subtle geometric area rugs.

DWR is known for its midcentury reproduction — featuring contemporary remakes of classic pieces from Herman Miller to Frank Lloyd Wright — and houses one of the largest selections of authentic midcentury designs from past and current designers. Stock up on furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room, home office, and much more.

Advertisement

Family-owned and operated and home to a world-class upholstery and wood shop, Modernica builds each piece of furniture, one by one, at its headquarters in Los Angeles. Choose from ready-to-ship items (beds and daybeds ship in three to five days), one-of-a-kind desks and credenzas, and even midcentury-inspired ceramic planters to help bring nature indoors.

Packed with reproduced midcentury furniture and home decor, France & Søn is a phenomenal source for dreamy yet accessible design — from comfy accent chairs and sofas to stunning beds to lamps and decorative items.

With authentic, thoughtfully created midcentury design at its core, 2Modern is the place to stock up on everything from sprawling sleeper sofas to whimsical lighting (think: the infamous mushroom-shaped lamp) and home accessories, like this unusual, eye-catching coat rack.

Advertisement

Minimalists who love to mix old and new should head straight over to Apt2B, which houses a huge selection of midcentury styles in unique colorways to instantly refresh your space, including bright-hued sofas and chairs perfect for lounging on weekends.

Perfect for homeowners and small apartment dwellers alike, CB2 offers an intentionally clean, minimal look but with an occasional pop of color, texture, or detail that adds dimension to your space, whether it's a curved velvet couch for your living room, an open construction console for your entryway, or not-your-basic teak seating for your porch or deck.