12 Stylishly Comfortable Velvet Couches Under $1,000

If you're in the market for a new sofa, chances are your criteria are pretty simple — it must be comfortable without skimping on style. Enter: velvet couches. Plush cushions, luxurious upholstery, and chic details (think: gold legs, tufted backs, and jewel-tone hues) ensure that velvet sofas are not only a stunning centerpiece in any room, but they're also cozy enough to perch on with a cocktail or host overnight guests. Believe it or not, while they may look pricey, you do not have to break the bank to bring home the velvet couch of your dreams. We've done the homework for you and rounded up 12 sophisticated velvet sofas that ring in for less than $1,000.

Somehow this couch is both super glam and ultra-cozy. The unique color of this centerpiece is bold enough to make a statement, yet soft enough to avoid overpowering the room.

A neutral couch fits seamlessly into any room, and this chic sleeper sofa (read: not your college futon) boasts plush cushions and luxurious soft velvet, ensuring any overnight guests a great night's sleep.

The gorgeous dusty blue hue and floating design make this sofa a mid-century modern dream. The clean c-shape style is the perfect combination of sleek and soft.

This couch's design is simple in structure and is just as comfortable as it is cool. It looks perfect with big, vibrant art surrounding it, as it doesn't draw too much attention. What's also great is that it comes with two coordinating toss pillows if you're seeking a monochromatic look.

If you love midcentury modern style, this velvet loveseat checks all the boxes. It has tufted buttons, slender angled legs, and supple velvet fabric.

Perfect for small city apartments or the sunroom of your house, this retro-inspired loveseat packs in a lot of personality without taking up too much space. Plus, it comes in a range of beautiful colors, including gold, lavender, green, and more.

High-end appeal at a price that won't break the bank? Here's our credit card. We love the chaise lounge for stretching out comfortably at the end of the day. Just pair this oversized sofa with a funky rug and some indoor plants, and you'll be straight up apartment goals.

Great for cocktail parties and movie nights, this sleek, antique-looking velvet couch seats three comfortably and can even be converted into a queen-size bed for out-of-towners.

This minimalistic curved velvet couch is the ultimate centerpiece to any living room and is available in rich gray, deep navy, and soft pink. Truly can't decide which one we love best.

Sleek, rich velvet, matching toss pillows, and a comfortable silhouette — what more could you want? This velvet sofa is a no-brainer and would look amazing in an office or in front of your fireplace.

Vintage Victorian estate sale couch or total steal you picked up from Urban Outfitters? No one will ever know. Made with removable tapered wood legs and a tufted, low-profile seat-back, this velvet sofa has clean, curved lines and comes in a variety of shades, like lavender, burnt orange, deep green, and charcoal gray to complement any room.

This sofa's beautiful light blush pink fabric is even more beautiful thanks to its stain-resistant finish. Soft velvet upholstery, high-density foam cushions, solid wood legs, and a reversible design make this chic couch a standout piece at an affordable price.