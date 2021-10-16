11 Sectional Sofas Under $500 That Don't Compromise on Style

Go from sitting to lounging to hosting to daydreaming. The sectional sofa is rising in popularity based on the insane versatility it brings to your living room. This doesn't mean you have to blow all of your savings just to enjoy a fabulous sectional couch, though. We've looked through the entire world of online furniture to find you 11 stunning sectional sofas that are under $500.



Here are some of the best sofas out there.

Looking for a sectional sofa for a smaller space? This dark grey sectional sofa is easy to match with your home decor. And with plush cushions, you can easily kick your feet up after a long day and start watching TV with this functional piece.

There's a bit of you that's modern and a touch of you that's retro. This sectional sofa brings both sides together in this retro piece of modern design. It can also double as a futon. The neutral light gray-white will complement all of your home decor so you can focus on putting your favorite things in your living room.

Add a bit of academia to your living room with this futon sofa. The gorgeous tufting will make this piece a conversation starter, while the strong wood frame will enhance its durability. Just imagine all the novels you can read and the catnaps you can catch on this versatile futon.

Need a lifestyle solution for your small space? This little sectional couch also doubles as a loveseat, letting you optimize space in your living room. And with plush cushioning around the backrest, you can easily sit here for hours and have a happy spine at the end of a lazy Sunday.

If your office is in need of a little sectional futon sofa that won't break the bank, this is the one. With soft fabric and a hardwood frame, you can marry function, comfort, and style in any room. Despite the low price tag, it will totally fit in with your high-quality design taste.

Soft linen fabric and a light-reflecting hue make this the ideal sofa couch when you need a little 'happy' in your living space. With plush back cushions and an easy-to-fit silhouette, you can level up your living room for under $500.

Get an entire sectional sofa with an ottoman for under $500. If you want some more of the best sofas for a smaller budget, we have 16 more couches under $500 for you right here. This dark grey staple piece is a lifestyle solution for you, no matter how you enjoy your sofa time. And with slim armrests, you can kick out that boring loveseat and bring this into your small space.

Shades of brown always add warmth to a space, so if you're struggling to do the whole modern look while maintaining a cozy vibe, this is the couch for you. This convertible sectional sofa has sleek upholstery that will elevate your entire living room — and at an affordable price you can't beat.

Grab this modern loveseat and elevate your entire small space. Perfect for an apartment or larger dorm room, this convertible sectional sofa will bring the whole gang together every Saturday night. With velvet fabric, you can also enjoy a low-key luxe feel that will perfectly complement your bright-colored shag rug.

The loveseat just got an upgrade with this sectional couch. The deep chocolate brown upholstery makes this piece fit in and cozy up a small apartment. Just add your favorite throw pillows and a fluffy blanket to make this piece truly yours.

Add an extra bed to your house for under $500. Well, not quite, but this versatile futon from Novogratz is about to become your most-loved piece. With its midcentury modern feel, loveseat size, and sleeper sofa capability, you can easily transform your small space.