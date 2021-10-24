The 9 Best Small Sectional Sleeper Sofas

We all love the look of a sectional sofa. How about an extra sleeping space with a sectional that turns into a pull-out bed? And a storage ottoman? Say no more.

There's only one problem — if you live in a small space, you can almost kiss all of that goodbye. Luckily for you, we searched high and low to find the best sleeper sofas that are ​also​ small sectionals that can actually fit in your apartment's living room. That's right: all of these trendy options fit the small space, sectional sofa, pull-out bed checklist. (You're welcome.)

Scroll down to find nine small sectional sleeper sofas that would be a great fit in your space — literally!

This velvet sleeper sofa is also a reversible sectional, meaning your options for molding it to your small living space are endless. You can take advantage of the added storage hidden within the chaise, while the plush backrests let you lounge in luxury. Come nighttime, this ivory piece can transform into a super comfy sleeper sofa.

Leave it to IKEA to master the small sleeper sofa. This chaise sectional is equipped with comfy cushioning and an easy-to-navigate pull-out couch. Add some throw pillows to this modern beauty or leave it minimal with its white cushioning. No matter your preferences, this sleeper sofa has it all.

Here's another IKEA gem for you. This pull-out sleeper sofa is a sweet and simple must-have for any living room. The sofa bed will make hosting guests extra easy with modern, square arms and unparalleled versatile features, while the sectional sofa side of it is perfect for long weekend binge-watching.

This small sectional sleeper sofa combines versatility, a storage chaise, and some ultra-comfy back cushions. No wonder we keep seeing sectional sofas rise in popularity, even for small spaces. There is nothing they can't do.

Did you get an interior designer? That's what everyone will be asking you when you put this chaise sectional sleeper sofa in your small apartment. Perfect for lounging, reclining, and hanging out, this midcentury modern piece from Wayfair is sure to wow. (Make sure you also check out these designer-approved sleeper sofas.)

Looking for the perfect sectional sofa for your small space? Look no further, because this modern loveseat from Wayfair combines sleek upholstery, functionality, and a pull-out bed to create your modern sofa dream. Who said sleeper sofas need to look like sleeper sofas? Not us.

This brown, cozy sleeper sofa has a reversible chaise that will up your storage game. Now you can host overnight guests with ease with this sectional sofa bed and rest easy knowing this piece of furniture is keeping them comfy all night.

Cloud comfort? Check. Luxe feel? Double-check. Stop settling for meh couches when this Wayfair sleeper sofa exists. Ideal for small spaces and tighter living rooms, this sectional sleeper sofa brings the comfort, with plush black cushions and high-quality upholstery.

This convertible sofa is the ideal sofa bed for those want to add a bit of sophistication into their small space. It offers faux leather upholstery, a pull-out bed, and additional storage in the chaise.