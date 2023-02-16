9 Sofas With Storage That Will Replace Your Linen Closet

Whether you're in a small studio or have a spacious living room, investing in a sofa with storage is the ultimate home hack. We chatted with experts to help you find the perfect one. From what to consider to our top picks, here's what you need to know about shopping for storage sofas.

What are the benefits of sofas with storage?

What's not to love about storage sofas? They're multifunctional, useful pieces of furniture that offer not only a seating area but also a perfect spot to stash any household essentials.

"The same as a sofa with, say, a sleeper option: It does double duty. Whenever your furniture can work for you, we consider that a win," Arlyn Hernandez, director of brand marketing and content at Apt2B, tells Hunker.

Additionally, they're a great addition to practically any home. "They give you extra storage without taking up additional square footage," Madison Adam, interior design services manager at Article, adds. "It's a desirable feature for any home but especially for smaller spaces."

9 Storage Sofas to Maximize Your Space

Modern with clean lines, this West Elm sofa offers a classic look with hidden storage that will benefit any living room. It has one large seat cushion that pops up so you can store everything from board games for family night to extra throw blankets and pillows. Plus, it can be customized with over 90 different types of upholstery, including performance velvet and chenille.

Want a living room that's cozy and guest-ready? Article's Soma sectional might be the perfect pick. According to Adam, it's a "double threat," with both a memory foam pull-out bed and storage unit.

"The storage unit is located in the chaise compartment of the sofa, making it a perfect place to store bulky comforters or duvets, linens, or pillows," Adam says. "The sofas are a great pick for anyone who wants to make any room a guest room in a snap."

With deep seats and three neutral hues, this Apt2B sofa will give your living room a modern look, all while being totally loungeworthy. Also available as a loveseat (that would be great for small spaces) and sectional, the Camden sofa checks off style, comfort, and extra storage.

"These pieces are built with solid hardwood; the cushions are high-density, Dacron-wrapped foam for a supportive sit that'll last; and, of course, [there are] copious amounts of discreet, under-seat storage," Hernandez tells Hunker.

Under $1,500 and available on Amazon, this six-seater modular sectional is packed with hidden storage. Under each seat, there's more than enough room to stash blankets, pillows, out-of-season decor, and more. And just like other top-tier modular storage sectionals, it can be reconfigured in different ways, including an L-shape or U-shape. As if it couldn't get any better, all the covers (minus the armrests) can be removed and are washable, so it's easy to clean.

This L-shaped sleeper sectional from Wayfair is exactly what your small space is missing. It has a pull-out bed that will turn your living room or home office into a guest room and has a chaise lounge that lifts up for extra storage.

If a neutral beige or light gray doesn't cut it for you, this yellow midcentury-modern-style storage sleeper sofa will probably do the trick. It's built with a metal frame and wrapped in stain-resistant fabric that make it both sturdy and easy to clean. To top it off, not only does the backrest fold back like a futon but there are hidden compartments underneath each seat cushion.

The Pacifica is a best-seller at Pottery Barn, and it's clear why. It's great for small living rooms and spaces, has a trundle mechanism that pulls out and turns it into a bed, and has a storage chaise. Plus, it has deep seats for maximum comfort.

The Lovesac Sactional is a cult-fave modular sofa that you can easily build on to add storage. When you customize the sofa, you can add on the Storage Seats for $175 each. It blends in perfectly with any Lovesac configuration, so you can add one, two, or as many as you need to build your dream sofa.

Here's another modern sofa that doubles as a sleeper and storage space. With an elevated silhouette and cushions packed with high-density foam, it's the perfect mix between high design and comfort, making it great for hosting and movie nights. And, as opposed to other options on our list that have pop-up seats, this storage sofa has two drawer storage compartments underneath that you can use for sheets, magazines, toys, and more.

What to Look for in a Storage Sofa

When shopping for sofas with storage, it's important to keep the following in mind:

Style

Comfort

Affordability

Size of the sofa and living space

Size of the storage space

Fixed cushions

As with any sofa, you're going to want to make sure the style, comfort, and affordability all align with your needs and lifestyle, whether it's under a certain budget or you need one upholstered in performance fabric for kids or pets. You're also going to want to take the size of your space into consideration, not only to find the right-size sofa but also to make sure you're able to access the storage space with ease.

"Some sofas will have drawers under the main bench seat. In others, the bench seat will pop up to reveal under-seat storage," Adam says. "Make sure you know how to access the storage so you have enough clearance to pop the door completely open and stow items away. Storage is only as good as how often you use it!"

Additionally, it's important to consider what you might want to put in the extra storage, whether it's thick bedding or smaller books or toys, and make sure you find a sofa with ample space and the appropriate type of storage.

"Duvets and bulky linens will need more space than toys," Adam says. "Bulkier items will be easier to store and access in under-cushion seating storage as opposed to drawers."

And lastly, for easier maintenance, Hernandez recommends finding storage sofas with fixed cushions. "Fixed cushions are the best bet so you're not repositioning cushions constantly or having to move them around your space," Hernandez says.

