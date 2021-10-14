13 of the Best Modular Sofas You Can Buy Online

When your living room is housing multiple guests, sometimes a simple loveseat just doesn't cut it. A u-shape modular sofa fits way more people and puts tons of cozy into a larger living space. Just imagine the movie nights and rounds of charades your family and friends can play on this staple piece.

We searched the entire web to find the best sectional sofas for you, and here are some of our favorites.

What Is a Modular Sofa?

Before we dive into our picks, let's chat about what a modular sofa even is. Unlike normal two-seaters or three-seaters, this sofa is meant to fit into your space and not the other way around. You can actually change the shape to perfectly fit your living space, exponentially increasing the versatility of this piece. Usually a u-shape, the interesting modular design features mean you can fit more people or complement an avant-garde coffee table.

And due to the size and versatility, many modular sofas are comfortable enough to also make great sleeper sofas. Hello, overnight guests.

This sectional sofa from Rove Concepts is a staple for your living space. When a piece of furniture like this combines comfort, clean lines, geometric armrests, and chic upholstery, you can bet everyone is going to ask who your interior designer is.

Boho chic meets a modular leather sofa. If you have a small space but are loving the sectional sofa look, give this one a try. You can easily burrow in the ultra-plush deep seats and clean the stain-resistant material. With nomadic vibes, you can throw yourself into this design look with travel-inspired decor.

Sectional sofas are top-notch for long lounging sessions. Just look at how much space you have. This neutral modular sofa is an ideal sofa bed or family couch. Just add some colorful throw pillows and make it feel like home.

Kick off those shoes and burrow in this super cozy modular sectional sofa. With plush seat cushions and a solid frame, you can make this your "sit here all the time" piece when you're bringing everyone together. The neutral hue will also complement all of your home decor.

The bean bag look just got a glow-up with this sectional sofa. Give your studio apartment living room a young-chic vibe with this armless sectional sofa. Modular pieces like this have a way of being versatile and durable. Add in some throw pillows, and your boho-modern city haven vision is yours.

Need a serious CEO couch for your productivity-inspiring home office? This modern loveseat combines the fun of a modular sectional sofa and the practicality of a smaller loveseat. Just imagine this chaise lounge sofa in your living space, comforting you in between meetings or after the longest day ever.

Ultra-modern fans, we're calling you over. This luxe modular sectional sofa combines the chicness of cool grey with the warmth of worn-out wood. This three-seater has serious roots in Scandinavian design. So much so that we would venture out to say this upholstery color would be on the cover of a Danish design mag.

This ivory sectional sofa gives any modern home an insane amount of comfort. It's truly one of the best sectional sofas in our mind for how versatile it is. Just look at those plush back cushions and sleek, clean lines. Add some thin side tables and fully embrace its modular design.

Big family? Big design goals? This modular sectional sofa is calling out your name. A leather corner sectional fits a lot of people and brings your living space together. And with clean lines, you can ensure this couch will support all of your modern design goals.

Looking to have a little fun? This modular sofa swaps out the traditional straight lines for a funkier rounded approach. It's a little space-y and very modern. Ideal for the interior designer who's over all of the traditional living room designs.

Establish your luxe taste with this super chic sectional sofa. Found on Wayfair, this sofa looks like it was customized for a creative artist. Its low-profile design lets it work perfectly in any space, while its convenient size makes a weekly movie night a must-do.

Perfect your modern living space with this minimalist sectional sofa. It's sure to bring together your interior design and complement all that natural light you're looking to show off. And with ultra-cozy finishes, you can bet function is also going to be top-notch.

Sometimes the light and airy isn't what you're going for when looking for a modern sofa. This dark and stormy modular sofa feels distinctly royal with its deep blue hue. Pair it with other pops of color, and create a room that's beaming with personality.