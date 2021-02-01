20 Stylish Loveseats That Won't Take Up All of Your Square Footage

Compact homes call for compact furniture. And when you have an especially tiny living space or apartment that lacks square footage, we recommend outfitting your lounging area with a luxe loveseat. They're great because they take up less space than a traditional sofa or sectional but still offer enough room to kick back and relax. To prove our point, we rounded up the 20 best loveseats for small spaces that offer everything from minimalist style to tufting to colorful upholstery. They're organized from shortest to longest and range across all price points, so there's sure to be the perfect couch for everyone.

50-Inch to 55-Inch Loveseats

Blend sleekness and retro charm when you opt for this 50-inch loveseat from Wayfair.

This bold, top-rated Wayfair sofa is a curved loveseat for small spaces and is wrapped in a textured, linen-blend fabric that comes in seven different colors.

You'll get the look of leather for a whole lot less with this petite loveseat that comes in both brown and black. Midcentury modern simplicity meets the warmth of a farmhouse aesthetic.

Compact loveseat? Check. Pull-out bed with convenient USB ports attached? Check and check.

55-Inch to 60-Inch Loveseats

Obsessed with bouclé? Add a pop of this coveted material to your space for a fraction of the price a full-length couch would cost.

While we're pretty partial to this olive green hue, the Morrone Velvet Loveseat also comes in shades like gold, gray, and deep blue.

You simply can't go wrong with this affordable, minimalist classic from Wayfair's epic sofa inventory.

With a sleek look and chic cushions, this sleeper sofa is the ultimate addition to your dorm room or small apartment.

60-Inch to 65-Inch Loveseats

If you're looking for a unique loveseat, this rust velvet tufted option from World Market is one to consider. It's both timeless-looking and luxurious, plus it's also available in green, blue stone, and camel.

If traditional furniture is what you seek, this petite loveseat with rolled armrests is for you. Moreover, the tufted cushions blend Old World charm with hints of modernity, which means this Chesterfield sofa could fit in any compact space no matter the decor style.

We love how minimal the lines are on this gorgeous modern sofa. It's also sold in blue, light gray, and a rich auburn hue.

The exposed wooden base brings some added flair to this timeless sofa while its armless design makes it feel extra roomy and welcoming.

65-Inch to 70-Inch Loveseats

A high-end look doesn't have to mean a high price. At less than $400, this loveseat on Amazon features a classic midcentury modern silhouette and comes in yellow, dark green, and blue as well.

Add some geometric edge to your living room with this luxe Tiberius Loveseat on Wayfair. Be sure to note the cool combination of gold metal legs and black velvet fabric.

Curved sofas may be having a moment, but they are also totally timeless. Welcome that glamorous old Hollywood energy with gold metal legs and high-end velvet upholstery. Opt for this rich jewel tone or go with cream, gray, or light pink.

If you want something different but still subtle, this mint-hued loveseat is certainly the couch for you. The plush cushions and rolled arms can bring a comfy yet elevated feel to any space.

70-Inch to 75-Inch Loveseats

This West Elm sofa looks so much more expensive than it is, so it's no surprise that the Oliver is a best-seller for the brand.

We love this sofa so much that we wrote a full review about it.

It'll be tough to beat the price of this couch on Amazon. Since it's on the larger side of loveseats, it'll definitely make a statement in any room lucky enough to house it.

How cozy and chic does this option look? This one's a little larger than your standard loveseat, but for the level of comfort and convenience, we'd be willing to make it work.

