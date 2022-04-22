The 21 Best Curved Sofas to Make a Statement in Your Living Room

If you really want to make a statement in your living room, consider getting a curved sofa. The perfect blend between modern and retro, curved and rounded furniture can give your space a significantly more luxe feel regardless of your go to interior design style.

Whether you have a large living room or need a small, apartment-friendly design, we've searched all over the internet for the best curved sofas you can buy. From high-end boucle to a buttery soft velvet, check out our favorite finds below.

The Best Curved Sofas

Made with durable and spill resistant material, this boucle sofa is as affordable as it is chic.

Ideal for small spaces, this C-shaped sofa is essentially a loveseat version of the midcentury modern-style floating accent chair.

Designed by Leanne Ford, this sculptural sofa is a total eye-catcher. And according to happy customers, the boucle fabric is extra soft.

This two-piece curved sectional is made with an FSC-certified eucalyptus wood blend frame and is available in 20 different colors and fabrics, including velvet, boucle, twill, shearline, and plain weave. And if you have a larger living space, you can get this pick as a three-piece sectional sofa.

This rounded sofa from West Elm features a cozy, low-profile design with plush, overstuffed cushions, giving it a modern and curved silhouette.

A luxe find with a ruched and sloped backrest, this curved couch gives other green velvet sofas a run for their money.

Don't let this organic modern sofa's looks fool you. On top of a stacked base made from solid wood, it's made from durable performance upholstery for all day lounging.

This pick is an ultra cozy, two-seater sofa that comes with throw pillows for extra comfort.

If a leather sofa is more your vibe, check out this option from Anthropologie. Along with its chic, curvy design, it's available in a range of leather finishes, from a navy premium leather to caramel, suede-like nubuck leather.

Combine midcentury modern design with the curved furniture trend and you get this kidney bean-shaped sofa and ottoman set available in three boucle colorways.

This velvet sofa is one of the many hidden gems you can find at Walmart, with its stunning curved design, bold yellow color, and channel tufted backrest.

A stunning addition to any room, the Sloan Sofa from Apt2B is an eco-friendly option with over 85 color options to choose from.

A change of pace from the more minimalist and modern takes on curved sofas, this chesterfield design has a slightly curved back, rolled armrests, and tufted back and seat cushion along with a traditional nailhead trim.

Between the scalloped, velvet channel tufted back and gold legs, this affordable sofa screams glam.

Made for minimalists, this Scandinavian-inspired sofa has recessed arms and a soft silhouette with extra soft cushioning.

Similar to the cult fave Mario Bellini couch, this design originates from the late 1960s with a curved and comfortable design encapsulated in a black powder coated metal frame.

Pretty in pink (or cream, gray, or navy) with sleek gold legs, this velvet sofa from Wayfair is quite the statement piece.

This beautiful burnt orange sofa with soft velvet upholstery is the perfect combo between comfort, affordability, and style.

Consider this boucle fabric sofa from Industry West an elevated chaise lounge. On top of having soft curves, it has short, solid wooden legs, so it looks like it's floating.

Go bold with this stunning blue velvet sofa, complete with black steel legs with gold caps.

Opt for an armless crescent sofa, like this pick from Lulu and Georgia. But that's not all. This sofa can be combined with another to create a more circular curved sectional.