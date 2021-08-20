Our Favorite Outdoor Couches To Make Every Day Feel Like Summer

By Erin Lassner August 20, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Sprucing up your backyard? Love to hear it. Searching high and low for the perfect outdoor furniture? Well, that's where we come in.

Advertisement

Turns out there's a lot of outdoor furniture on the market. Like a lot. And ​especially​ sofas. It can also cost a pretty penny to invest in new pieces, so you want to make sure your hard-earned dollars are going towards timeless, top-quality finds. The first step is to decide exactly what you're looking for. A loveseat for two? A rearrangeable sectional for outdoor dinner parties with the pals? Maybe you have tons of open space and are looking for not only a couch but also coordinated tables or chairs. Cushions or no cushions? Teak or metal? The list goes on and on. The good news is we're here to help. We have spent hours upon hours rounding up the best sofas across all styles, at all price points. Without further ado, let's find the outdoor couch of your dreams.

1. Sand & Stable Norris Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions, $379.99

Contemporary meets rustic with this solid wood loveseat — the ideal seating for a patio or small yard. It also looks much more expensive than it actually is.

2. Cosiest Outdoor Patio Furniture Wicker Sofa, $1,013.19

Talk about bang for your buck! This sectional can be constructed in either an L shape or U shape, and includes two corner chairs, four armless chairs, and even a glass-topped coffee table.

3. Highland Dunes Ducan Outdoor Sofa with Sunbrella Cushions, $939.99

Advertisement

With its solid wood frame and ultra durable Sunbrella material, this outdoor seating choice is just as practical and comfortable as it is stylish.

4. Article Callais Sofa, $1,349

This unique boho beauty epitomizes functional design. Store your snacks, drinks, and sunscreen atop the roomy double shelves on each end.

5. GDF Studio Alice Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa Set, $649.77

Simple doesn't mean boring. Add a clean, contemporary look to your yard with this acacia wood duo. The bonus table fits perfectly in the L of the sofa.

6. Serena & Lily Cliffside Teak Sofa, $3,298

Talk about graceful aging — teak only gets better with time. Good thing this style is absolutely timeless.

Advertisement

7. Lulu and Georgia Isla Indoor/Outdoor Sofa, $3,399

If you're ready to splurge, this spacious sofa certainly won't let you down. The teak wood, reclined seats, and innovative ivory straps make for the most elegant relaxation station.

8. Christopher Knight Home, Canoga Acacia Wood Sofa, $398.99

We are loving this modern, geometric take on outdoor seating. Its silhouette will be sure to spark conversation at any gathering.

9. West Elm Palma Outdoor Rattan Loveseat, $899

Rattan is the material of the moment. This weather-resistant model will look just as good indoors as it will out.

10. Noble House Esther Outdoor Wicker Sofa With Cushions, $379.20

This asymmetrical design is both aesthetically pleasing and practical. You will never be without your beverage thanks to the built-in end table.

Advertisement

11. Christopher Knight Illona Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa Set, $1,611.19

This set looks so pristine with its neutral toned cushions, but if you're craving a little more color, the fabric also comes in a vibrant green or blue. The best part? The price includes so much more than just a sofa. Score everything in the image shown above, including the fire pit, tank, and club chair.

12. Mainstays Moss Falls Outdoor Sofa Daybed Set, $399.09

Make the most of your space with this loveseat and ottoman duo. It's the perfect place to cozy up with your partner or best friend. Plus, it reclines to five positions and even lays flat, so it's insanely comfy.

13. Castlery Sorrento Outdoor Extended L-Shape Sectional Sofa, $2,259

Castlery combines expert craftsmanship with incredibly reasonable pricing. This delicate L-shaped couch is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

14. GDF Studio Marcia Outdoor Wood and Wicker Sofa, $314.09

Advertisement

Not everyone wants to deal with the upkeep of seat cushions, and we totally respect that. Here's your answer.

15. West Elm Teak Wood Base Outdoor Sofa, $2,149

The midcentury modern legs and minimalistic design produce the sleekest addition to any outdoor space. It's effortlessly chic.

16. Article Corvos Modular Sofa, $1,399

This monochromatic sofa is straight up striking. It really gives a new twist to outdoor furniture.

17. Castlery Maui Outdoor Loveseat, $899

This textural, airy loveseat combines sharp lines and soft edges in the dreamiest way.

18. Christopher Knight Home Magnolia Patio Acacia Wood Loveseat, $273.99

Advertisement

The Magnolia loveseat truly works in any space. Opt for the full-size version if you're seeking the same style, with just a little extra seating.

19. Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Patio Wicker Set, $897

Cozy up with this ultra-affordable five-piece farmhouse set. Included are two cushioned sofas, two cushioned ottomans, and a spacious dining table.

20. Edenbrook Cliffside Metal Sofa and Cushions, $353.86

The steel-blend frame, button tufting, and neutral tone combine to create a modern masterpiece.

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy