Our Favorite Outdoor Couches To Make Every Day Feel Like Summer

Sprucing up your backyard? Love to hear it. Searching high and low for the perfect outdoor furniture? Well, that's where we come in.

Turns out there's a lot of outdoor furniture on the market. Like a lot. And ​especially​ sofas. It can also cost a pretty penny to invest in new pieces, so you want to make sure your hard-earned dollars are going towards timeless, top-quality finds. The first step is to decide exactly what you're looking for. A loveseat for two? A rearrangeable sectional for outdoor dinner parties with the pals? Maybe you have tons of open space and are looking for not only a couch but also coordinated tables or chairs. Cushions or no cushions? Teak or metal? The list goes on and on. The good news is we're here to help. We have spent hours upon hours rounding up the best sofas across all styles, at all price points. Without further ado, let's find the outdoor couch of your dreams.

Contemporary meets rustic with this solid wood loveseat — the ideal seating for a patio or small yard. It also looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Talk about bang for your buck! This sectional can be constructed in either an L shape or U shape, and includes two corner chairs, four armless chairs, and even a glass-topped coffee table.

With its solid wood frame and ultra durable Sunbrella material, this outdoor seating choice is just as practical and comfortable as it is stylish.

This unique boho beauty epitomizes functional design. Store your snacks, drinks, and sunscreen atop the roomy double shelves on each end.

Simple doesn't mean boring. Add a clean, contemporary look to your yard with this acacia wood duo. The bonus table fits perfectly in the L of the sofa.

Talk about graceful aging — teak only gets better with time. Good thing this style is absolutely timeless.

If you're ready to splurge, this spacious sofa certainly won't let you down. The teak wood, reclined seats, and innovative ivory straps make for the most elegant relaxation station.

We are loving this modern, geometric take on outdoor seating. Its silhouette will be sure to spark conversation at any gathering.

Rattan is the material of the moment. This weather-resistant model will look just as good indoors as it will out.

This asymmetrical design is both aesthetically pleasing and practical. You will never be without your beverage thanks to the built-in end table.

This set looks so pristine with its neutral toned cushions, but if you're craving a little more color, the fabric also comes in a vibrant green or blue. The best part? The price includes so much more than just a sofa. Score everything in the image shown above, including the fire pit, tank, and club chair.

Make the most of your space with this loveseat and ottoman duo. It's the perfect place to cozy up with your partner or best friend. Plus, it reclines to five positions and even lays flat, so it's insanely comfy.

Castlery combines expert craftsmanship with incredibly reasonable pricing. This delicate L-shaped couch is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Not everyone wants to deal with the upkeep of seat cushions, and we totally respect that. Here's your answer.

The midcentury modern legs and minimalistic design produce the sleekest addition to any outdoor space. It's effortlessly chic.

This monochromatic sofa is straight up striking. It really gives a new twist to outdoor furniture.

This textural, airy loveseat combines sharp lines and soft edges in the dreamiest way.

The Magnolia loveseat truly works in any space. Opt for the full-size version if you're seeking the same style, with just a little extra seating.

Cozy up with this ultra-affordable five-piece farmhouse set. Included are two cushioned sofas, two cushioned ottomans, and a spacious dining table.

The steel-blend frame, button tufting, and neutral tone combine to create a modern masterpiece.