The 19 Best Places to Shop for Patio and Outdoor Furniture

It's that time of year again. The trees are blooming, and the temperatures are rising, so that can only mean two things: Spring is here, and summer entertaining is not far behind. It also means that the outdoor living space we've all ignored for the better part of the last seven months is ready to be primped and primed for its moment in the sun. If your outdoor furniture has seen better days (or there's none to speak of), it might be a good time to invest in a few good pieces. Not sure where to begin? Here are 19 of the best places to shop for patio and outdoor furniture.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

Anyone with an internet connection can tell you that Amazon is the king of the one-stop shop, and despite its size and weight, outdoor furniture is no exception. Whether you're looking for rattan sectionals or a new fire pit, you'll find it here. And while you might think that shipping fees would make buying furniture online a nonstarter, guess again. Sure, there are many offerings that do charge a handsome shipping fee, but there are just as many that don't. Even better, there are plenty more that are available with Prime shipping.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that while Amazon has an incredible assortment to choose from, it's probably wise to shop with caution. Anyone can sell on Amazon, and quality and experiences vary. To that end, it's a good idea to read reviews, product descriptions, and return policies carefully.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the OG's of home furnishings and decor. Its competition may have increased exponentially over the last two decades or so, and the brand may be down, but they're certainly not out.

Advertisement

Most stores may not have the square footage required to display outdoor furniture, but there's plenty of room on the internet to do just that. Under their patio furniture tab, the retailer has everything you need for your outdoor space. From the basics like outdoor patio furniture sets to the finishing touches like side tables and umbrellas, Bed Bath & Beyond is a can't-miss. To sweeten the deal even further, there are plenty of items that ship free with a $39 purchase minimum or offer curbside pick-up for your ease. BB&B also has its Beyond Loyalty Program that gives you 20% off every purchase you make. Ultimately, that amounts to nice savings on a big purchase for your outdoor living space.

Advertisement

Over the last 20 years, Wayfair has been quietly making a name for itself in the home space. So, of course, anyone in the market for outdoor furniture will find plenty to choose from on the site. From outdoor dining sets to chaise lounges, and from hammocks to weather-resistant Adirondack chairs, Wayfair makes it pretty easy to furnish your outdoor living space. Even better, the retailer offers plenty of options for every budget and price point, not to mention free shipping.

Advertisement

Like most online retailers, there's no way to see the item in person before committing to the purchase, so undoubtedly, customer reviews will play a big part in your decision. But rest assured, Wayfair seems to do that right as well. Customer reviews are typically front and center on every item's page, so anyone ordering from the site can feel relatively comfortable with their purchase, providing they do their due diligence and read through those reviews.

If buying big-ticket items sight unseen is not your bag, you can always hit up your local Lowe's for a good selection of outdoor furniture. Not only will you find dining chairs, patio chairs, and lounge chairs, but you'll also be able to reach out and touch them and, better yet, sit for a spell to gauge their comfort level.

Advertisement

Lowe's outdoor furniture sits comfortably in the mid-tier market, but there's plenty to choose from (for those with more flexible budgets) with their high-end signature brand, Allen and Roth. While each store will likely only showcase a few sets at a time, there's so much more to choose from online. Lowe's even offers free shipping to its stores for pickup if you're on the fence about logistics.

The Home Depot is always a good bet if you're looking for another brick-and-mortar option for your outdoor furniture. Whether you're hunting for outdoor conversation sets or bistro sets, you can find it all at The Home Depot. With brands like Noble House and Hampton Bay, The Home Depot also sits in the mid-tier market for outdoor furniture. Like every other brick-and-mortar establishment, space is often limited for displays, but there's plenty more to choose from online.

Advertisement

Scandinavian Style

Best known for their Billy bookcase and Poäng chair, IKEA clearly corners the market on minimalist, Scandinavian design. And while beds, sofas, and other indoor home furnishings are their claim to fame, the brand is no slump when it comes to outdoor furniture.

Advertisement

Anyone looking for a minimalist style on a budget is definitely in the right place if they're browsing the aisles at IKEA. Whether you're looking for outdoor coffee tables, dining sets, or grills and accessories, IKEA has a large assortment of items with a Scandinavian twist. While IKEA has plenty of outdoor furniture to choose from, it's worth noting that the retailer does charge a hefty delivery fee, sometimes coming in at over $300. So, you'll probably want to factor that in when making your final decision and weighing your purchase against your budget.

While this direct-to-consumer company may be best known for its millennial-friendly, midcentury-inspired minimalist furniture, it actually packs a surprising amount of character into its outdoor offerings. Select from an affordable range of perennially on-trend rattan options that lean more boho than mod, or keep things understated with weather-friendly takes on standard MCM couch silhouettes.

Advertisement

Boho and Maximalist Furniture

If traditional furniture doesn't roast your marshmallows and boho chic is more your speed, you might want to take a look at World Market for your outdoor furniture. From wicker chairs to metal coffee tables, World Market certainly has the corner on eclectic style.

Advertisement

Of course, Anthropologie's outdoorsy older sister would have a lot to offer in the way of patio furniture. The company's outdoor dining sets skew heavily toward natural teak and other "unfinished" materials befitting the family-style farm dinners of your Instagram influencer dreams. And while they can be pricey for something you'd only use seasonally, they wouldn't look out of place in an indoor dining room when the weather turns colder.

Contrary to what its name suggests, The Inside's small-but-mighty outdoor collection is a total game changer for color addicts and maximalists of all stripes. Plus, its loungey, laid-back cabana chairs just ‌beg‌ to be paired with a glass of rosé and a good beach read (even if you have to use your imagination for the "beach" part).

Never one to be outdone, Target does a characteristically good job of translating the trendiest outdoor looks into affordable dupes. Its three-piece "pair of chairs and a table" sets seem perfectly suited for apartment living, and achieve bright and cheery looks for half the price of others on this list.

Midcentury Modern Furniture

If you're on the hunt for midcentury modern outdoor furniture, West Elm has plenty of high-quality options. Whether you're looking for lounge chairs, ottomans, or full dining sets, there's plenty to choose from on West Elm.

A true product of Minnesota's outdoor culture, Minneapolis-based Blu Dot has managed to strike a truly resourceful balance of durability and style. What Blu Dot's outdoor offerings lack in variety, they more than make up for in playful, gotta-have-it variations on their fun "hot mesh" collection.

Rustic and Farmhouse Furniture

14. Birch Lane

Trying to bring a rustic or modern farmhouse style to your outdoor space too? Birch Lane is a good bet to get the look. And once you've procured the big-ticket items like dining sets and lounge chairs, you might want to have a look at the outdoor lighting options and accessories to tszuj the space; there are plenty of finishing touches there to round out the look.

If you're looking for pieces with more vintage (and one of a kind) appeal, you might try Etsy. One important note here is that the items available for sale on the platform are often locally sourced and therefore only locally available. But the great thing about it is you never know what you might find.

Contemporary and Traditional Furniture

A newcomer to the direct-to-consumer scene, Outer does outdoor furniture very well. Its system of modular components allows for endless re-arranging to accommodate all your guests, and its "wicker" is actually made of 99% recycled water bottles — so you get a little guilt-free ego boost while you lounge. Best of all, its unique "OuterShell" design incorporates built-in coverage for storms — no more covering and uncovering your furniture multiple times a week.

If you're looking for luxury, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams can't be overlooked. Filled with timeless, contemporary pieces that will flawlessly fit into any home and space, all of MGBW's furniture is also crafted in the U.S. using Earth-friendly materials and practices. Every single item is made to last for life, so although pricey, you're making a stylish investment that will move and grow with you.

When shopping for outdoor furniture at Crate and Barrel, you'll always find the usual suspects (think, wicker, teak, and plastic). But make no mistake, this isn't your mother's outdoor furniture. Crate and Barrel offers some stunningly fresh takes on old classics. It's contemporary furniture that pushes the envelope ever so slightly. This retailer is definitely worth a second or third look for fab outdoor furniture.

Pottery Barn is the stuff that home decor dreams are made of, so it's no surprise that its outdoor furniture offerings are just as drool-worthy. From full outdoor living room collections to small-space options, and from outdoor daybeds to outdoor storage, if you can think it up, Pottery Barn has an answer.

Of course, if you're familiar with Pottery Barn, you're also familiar with its price tag. Those on a tight budget might want to skip this one, but, if your budget is a little more flexible, Pottery Barn is a great choice for high-quality investment pieces that will last for years to come.