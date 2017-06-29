14 Charming Pieces That'll Make Rattan Your New Favorite Textured Detail

The next time you're looking for a new item to add to your home, scope out your rattan options. Furniture pieces made from this tropical vine are considered classic for all the right reasons: They're versatile, they come in lots of interesting patterns, and they fit in with just about any design aesthetic. And because rattan is undergoing a serious resurgence in popularity lately, you can find this textured finish in almost any shape, size, and color. But instead of setting you out on a shopping excursion, we've rounded up 14 different pieces that showcase how striking this look can be.

From major design pieces like chairs and shelving to eye-catching details like trays and mirrors, here are several smart finds that'll work this timeless trend into your personal oasis.

​Additional reporting by Zoe Lance​

The easiest way to get into any trend or aesthetic is to start small, and a tray is a great option. Put this one in your bathroom or on your coffee table filled with a framed photo, your favorite candle, and a vase of fresh flowers.

If you're looking to add some texture to your space, a rattan mirror is the way to go. We love this mirror for its beautiful simplicity. Put it in your entryway for a nice detail right when you walk through the door.

This indoor/outdoor statement piece is just as cozy as it is beautiful. Since rattan isn't naturally weather-resistant, ensure this cushioned bed is in a covered area if you choose to place it outside.

This magazine rack would look perfect next to a cozy sunroom armchair or in a home office filled with all your favorite reads.

The best pieces are those that look great indoors and outdoors. This woven chair would look just as good as patio furniture as it would in your dining room. Drape a blanket over the back or put a sheepskin in the seat for a warm finish.

If you're looking to use rattan in your living room or as part of your bedroom furniture collection, do it with this circular side table. The next time you go to the flea market, look for vintage frames or a chic table lamp and put them on this beauty.

Park this classic beauty in a cozy nook or as a patio chair in a covered area for ultimate outdoor living.

This uniquely shaped piece is an excellent interior design hack to maximize the space in any room. The simple use of this natural material creates a freestanding storage unit perfect for even your tiniest nook.

There are tons of beautiful, high-quality vintage-feeling rattan finds on the internet, like this bookshelf. It's a perfect kitchen piece: use it for your budding plant collection, cookbooks, and your favorite knick-knacks.

If you're one of the last bar cart holdouts, it's totally cool — you were waiting for this perfect rattan option to come your way. This two-toned rattan piece will elevate any drink collection.

The next time you're in the market for an outdoor sofa, think woven. This rattan furniture set with its cushioned seats looks so cozy with tons of textiles, a pretty print, and a hanging plant. The glass top table makes for the perfect textural contrast.

First, buy this Serena & Lily hanging chair to give your living room the most effortlessly cool piece. Then, read up on how to install a hanging chair, and pull in a textured rug, pillow, or even additional wicker furniture.

Rattan details can be intricate enough to let you skip hanging artwork above your bed, which is the case for this headboard. It comes in multiple colors, so you can spruce up your bedroom no matter the color palette.

If you ever dreamed of having a canopy bed as a kid, this rattan bed is the adult version. Its light wood finish and crisscross pattern heightens the airy feeling of white sheets, which will make your nightly routine feel like a dream.