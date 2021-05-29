7 Reading Nook Design Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram

Is there anything more comforting than a cozy reading nook? Even when we see photos of these nooks on Instagram, we instantly feel more calm. To help us get inspired when it comes to creating our very own reading nooks, we're going to be stealing the following ideas from Instagram.

1. Carve out a bookshelf space.

We love how @alexandra_nordwest arranged their bookshelves so that there is a space for an armchair. Naturally, they also surrounded the chair area with fairy lights.

2. Utilize under-the-stairs space.

Even Harry Potter would love this staircase nook created by Brooke Wagner Design.

3. Make it work with a cute cushion.

We're loving this floral print cushion that @little_grays designed for a kid's reading nook and play area. It proves that even a simple cushion can serve as a nook furnishing.

4. Arrange a balcony setup.

If you have a balcony, consider copying @gozdee81 and their stunning balcony space. Between the pink accents, warm lights, and florals, we want to spend the rest of our lives reading there.

5. Consider corner-specific seating.

We love how @caitengler_realestate was able to carve out a designated reading space with a single piece of corner-specific seating. The gallery wall and floor lamp also help to make the area its own.

6. Use the rule of four.

In quite a few #readingnook photos, we've noticed that many people have the following four items: a seating area, a small table, a plant, and a light source. This is perfectly demonstrated in the above nook created by @michoneharris.

7. Transform a closet.

One of our favorite reading nook trends on Instagram has to do with closets. Essentially, bookworms like @no7renovate are taking the doors off their closets so they can turn them into reading nooks. As you can see in the above photo, even a small closet will do.