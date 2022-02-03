The 7 Best Bookcases on Amazon

Whether you're a total bookworm or in need of extra storage space, you can't go wrong with adding a bookcase to your home. Not only are they perfect for home offices, but they can also work well in living rooms, bedrooms, or even dining rooms. From budget-friendly picks to multifunctional designs, here are the best bookcases on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

Available in multiple finishes, the Sauder Select Collection five-shelf bookcase has three adjustable shelves so you can get flexible depending on your storage needs.

Best Value

This simple, three-tier bookcase from Furinno is perfect for small spaces. It has three shelves that can hold up to 15 pounds each for your favorite books or small knick knacks and comes in 10 different colors.

Best Tree Bookcase

Perfect for books, magazines, video games, or movies, this freestanding tree bookshelf is a unique way to store your book collection.

Best Ladder Bookcase

Opt for a modern bookcase with this ladder design from Nathan James. Wall mounted with a sturdy metal frame and wood shelves, it's a great addition to your living room or home library.

Best Multifunctional Bookcase

This industrial-style bookcase is ideal for anyone who needs ample space for everything from storing books to your crafts, photos, and more. It has 14 shelves with a vintage-inspired design, so it's not only stylish, but also totally functional.

Best Cube Bookcase

This pick with 12 cubbies is another multifunctional find that you can use to openly display your books or stash them away in folding storage cubes. And if you need even more space, these organizers are stackable.

Best Corner Bookcase

Make the most of your space with this corner bookcase. With five shelves, you can stack books on the lower tiers and smaller pieces of home decor or trinkets on the top shelves.