The 7 Best Bookcases on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana February 3, 2022
Whether you're a total bookworm or in need of extra storage space, you can't go wrong with adding a bookcase to your home. Not only are they perfect for home offices, but they can also work well in living rooms, bedrooms, or even dining rooms. From budget-friendly picks to multifunctional designs, here are the best bookcases on Amazon.

Best Overall

Made with engineered wood, this bookcase offers five shelving spaces (three of which are adjustable) to put your favorite books on display.

Sauder Select Collection 5-Shelf Bookcase

$149.99

Available in multiple finishes, the Sauder Select Collection five-shelf bookcase has three adjustable shelves so you can get flexible depending on your storage needs.

Best Value

This three-tier bookcase is not only affordable but also sturdy. Available in several different colors and a weight capacity of 15 pounds per shelf, you can match it to any room and put all of your favorite books and trinkets on display.

Furinno Basic 3-Tier Bookcase

$35.23

This simple, three-tier bookcase from Furinno is perfect for small spaces. It has three shelves that can hold up to 15 pounds each for your favorite books or small knick knacks and comes in 10 different colors.

Best Tree Bookcase

Forget your average bookcase and try this design inspired by tree branches. Each individual shelf can hold up to 22 pounds, so you can store everything from bulky books to stacks of magazines.

Vasagle 8-Tier Wooden Tree Bookshelf

$79.99

Perfect for books, magazines, video games, or movies, this freestanding tree bookshelf is a unique way to store your book collection.

Best Ladder Bookcase

Update your bookcase with this modern bookcase with a durable metal frame. It has five open shelves and is wall mounted with an easy, 25-minute assembly.

Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Black Modern Ladder Bookcase

$199.99

Opt for a modern bookcase with this ladder design from Nathan James. Wall mounted with a sturdy metal frame and wood shelves, it's a great addition to your living room or home library.

Best Multifunctional Bookcase

This massive bookcase has a total of 14 shelves for everything from books to picture frames. Made with a high-quality metal frame and MDF board, each shelf can hold up to 70 pounds.

SUPERJARE Triple Wide Bookcase

$249.99

This industrial-style bookcase is ideal for anyone who needs ample space for everything from storing books to your crafts, photos, and more. It has 14 shelves with a vintage-inspired design, so it's not only stylish, but also totally functional.

Best Cube Bookcase

Get more than enough space for your books and home decor with this 12-cube organizer.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals Organizer (12-Cube)

$112.97

This pick with 12 cubbies is another multifunctional find that you can use to openly display your books or stash them away in folding storage cubes. And if you need even more space, these organizers are stackable.

Best Corner Bookcase

Maximize your space with this corner bookshelf, ideal for books, trinkets, and other smaller pieces of home decor.

Casual Home Bookshelf 5-Shelf Corner Ladder Bookcase

$52.99

Make the most of your space with this corner bookcase. With five shelves, you can stack books on the lower tiers and smaller pieces of home decor or trinkets on the top shelves.

