13 Arc Floor Lamps That Will Add Elegance to Any Room

Like a swan's curved neck, an arc floor lamp is an elegant, striking twist on the traditional floor lamp. With its delicate stem arching out over your space, disseminating light across everything, it can be a lovely addition to a room that is in need of illumination with a touch of class. From classic drum shade models to modern sculptural masterpieces, here are 13 arc floor lamps we simply can't get enough of.

Thanks to an acrylic shade, this arc lamp allows light to be cast anywhere in a room. The copper finish and dramatic arc make this an especially luxe addition to your living room.

There's a lot to love about the subtle details in this arc lamp. A clean, brushed metal finish complements the height-adjustable, milky frosted glass sphere.

Boasting a heavy marble base with a tall arc design, this classic piece is finished with a drum shade for a simple and discreet floor lamp that would work in any room.

If you're feeling a little bit bold, opt for this new take on the classic rounded arch shape. This unique, architectural arched lamp will become the statement piece of your space.

This floor lamp features a geometric shade with a round, black marble base that is perfect for the minimal and modern home.

Go big or go home. This floor lamp boasts an oversized arc that reaches a height of 92 inches. We wouldn't recommend this piece in a small home, but it would complement and fill a sprawling living room with ample light.

Hand-finished, aged steel makes up the post of this grand arc lamp, bringing just the right amount of industrial-chic to your room.

This delicate arc lamp's three hanging lanterns will bring soft light and some extra character to your room.

The shiny chrome on this lamp says modern, while the marble base brings a more traditional vibe. The result? Something that's both classy and cozy.

Obsessed with rattan? This arched pendant features a shade crafted from overlapping cream-colored rattan string.

Add a bold accent to your living room with this commanding, sculptural arc lamp.

The dome shade with a faux wood grain finish adds a hint of Scandi-inspired flair.

There's something quite elegant about this item. We're not sure if it's the delicate base or the woven straw shade, but we're loving it.