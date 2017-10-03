13 Arc Floor Lamps That Will Add Elegance to Any Room

By Erin Lassner Updated June 11, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Like a swan's curved neck, an arc floor lamp is an elegant, striking twist on the traditional floor lamp. With its delicate stem arching out over your space, disseminating light across everything, it can be a lovely addition to a room that is in need of illumination with a touch of class. From classic drum shade models to modern sculptural masterpieces, here are 13 arc floor lamps we simply can't get enough of.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. West Elm Overarching Acrylic Shade Floor Lamp, $399

See More Photos

Thanks to an acrylic shade, this arc lamp allows light to be cast anywhere in a room. The copper finish and dramatic arc make this an especially luxe addition to your living room.

Advertisement

2. Homary Modern Arc Gold Floor Lamp With White Glass Globe Shade, $149.99

See More Photos

There's a lot to love about the subtle details in this arc lamp. A clean, brushed metal finish complements the height-adjustable, milky frosted glass sphere.

Advertisement

3. Brightech Logan LED Floor Lamp, $149.99

See More Photos

Boasting a heavy marble base with a tall arc design, this classic piece is finished with a drum shade for a simple and discreet floor lamp that would work in any room.

Advertisement

4. AllModern Jeremy Arched Floor Lamp, $590

See More Photos

If you're feeling a little bit bold, opt for this new take on the classic rounded arch shape. This unique, architectural arched lamp will become the statement piece of your space.

Advertisement

5. Crate & Barrel Meryl Arc Floor Lamp, $399

See More Photos

This floor lamp features a geometric shade with a round, black marble base that is perfect for the minimal and modern home.

Advertisement

6. Nova of California Luna Bella Arc Lamp, $599

See More Photos

Go big or go home. This floor lamp boasts an oversized arc that reaches a height of 92 inches. We wouldn't recommend this piece in a small home, but it would complement and fill a sprawling living room with ample light.

Advertisement

7. Pottery Barn Winslow Arc Lamp, $799

See More Photos

Hand-finished, aged steel makes up the post of this grand arc lamp, bringing just the right amount of industrial-chic to your room.

Advertisement

8. Bay Isle Home Lanett Arched Floor Lamp, $224.99

See More Photos

This delicate arc lamp's three hanging lanterns will bring soft light and some extra character to your room.

9. Wrought Studio Perlis Arched Floor Lamp, $122.99

See More Photos

The shiny chrome on this lamp says modern, while the marble base brings a more traditional vibe. The result? Something that's both classy and cozy.

10. AllModern Cristobal Arched Floor Lamp, $180

See More Photos

Obsessed with rattan? This arched pendant features a shade crafted from overlapping cream-colored rattan string.

11. Homary Tall Black Arc Floor Reading Lamp, $339.99

See More Photos

Add a bold accent to your living room with this commanding, sculptural arc lamp.

12. AllModern Ching Arched Floor Lamp, $480

See More Photos

The dome shade with a faux wood grain finish adds a hint of Scandi-inspired flair.

13. Brightech Lark LED Floor Lamp, $139.99

See More Photos

There's something quite elegant about this item. We're not sure if it's the delicate base or the woven straw shade, but we're loving it.

black industrial floor lamp next to black chair in midcentury office
7 Floor Lamp Ideas for Your Home Office That Will Create the Perfect WFH Ambiance
by Shelby Deering
modern wood bedside lamp
5 Design-Forward Desk Lamps You Won't Believe Are on Amazon
by Erin Lassner
Setago Portable Table Lamp, MoMA
8 Gorgeous Mushroom Lamps at Every Price Point
by Kaelin Dodge

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy