10 Effortlessly Cool Industrial Couches

If we were to describe industrial decor in two words, it would be "chic warehouse." With its combination of raw materials, exposed brick and piping, and vintage furnishings, this style embodies a distinct effortlessly cool vibe (although we all know decorating isn't ... well, effortless — we can totally pretend).

When decorating your living room, the couch is an obvious place to start. However, it certainly isn't the easiest piece to find, especially when your vision leans a bit more niche than the ever popular modern or traditional options. But don't you worry — we've got it under control. After searching the Web tirelessly, here are 10 industrial sofas that promise to add a little edge to your living space and make you instantly cooler.

This sofa is truly one of a kind. The color combination is simply stunning and it's the perfect juxtaposition between soft and edgy, with its plush material and prominent metal frame. It also comes with throw pillows for extra comfort and flair.

There are too many good things about this sofa to list, but here are a few. The back completely folds down to create a full blown bed. This is a major perk, especially because this couch looks nothing like your average sleeper sofa. It's also crafted from recycled leather, which provides a lived-in look ​and​ is better for the planet. Win, win.

If you're ready to really lean into the industrial look, this is the couch for you. The retro wheels, distressed wood, leather upholstery, and metal accents throughout make this piece a clear focal point in any room.

The solid wood, metal frame, and faux leather are all the ingredients it takes to make an industrial masterpiece. The loveseat comes in a dark gray and lighter gray, and also a beautiful deep brown tone. Pick your poison.

This couch is just too beautiful not to include. If you're ready to invest in a lifelong piece, this baby is for you. The chesterfield style, genuine leather, tuxedo arms, and comfortable design make this sofa a timeless piece you will cherish forever.

We are loving the sled-style, charcoal-painted base and added fabric on the armrests. This sofa would look just as great in a pair as it would solo.

It doesn't get much more industrial than concrete, so here you have it — an indoor couch with a concrete base. Did you know that existed? We sure didn't. The five modular seats come together in your desired configuration for added customization.

Talk about a statement piece. With its detailed stitching and nailhead trim, this couch will turn any room into an industrial wonderland.

This sleek couch is crafted from stainless steel and a rich cognac faux leather. The exposed metal enclosure adds sleekness and character.

The Micheals Sofa has a 4.9/5 star rating for a reason. Between the distressed antique ebony leather, metal legs, and reclaimed oak panel, this beauty is a vintage lover's dream.