The Best Rustic Couches to Add Charm to Your Space

There's nothing like a little rustic decor to add charming appeal to your home. And with the addition of a rustic couch, you can easily get the look. Keep an eye out for worn and weathered designs that have a mix of natural wood, distressed textiles, and luxe leather. Scroll through to find the best rustic couches, sofas, sectionals, and more, below.

1. Birch Lane Steel Leather Sofa, $2,940

It's all in the details. This rustic sofa with leather upholstery and solid wood legs from Birch Lane has a nailhead trim that gives this cozy couch an added bonus.

2. Ashley Furniture HomeStore Harleson Sofa, $1,249.99

This beige rustic sofa from Ashley Furniture has rolled armrests, nailhead trim, and is upholstered in a herringbone weave fabric with the utmost durability. It comes with plaid and botanical throw pillows in a dark brown color palette to complete the look and is also available as a loveseat, ideal for small spaces.

3. Hancock Tufted Top Grain Italian Leather Chesterfield Sofa, $6,349.99

A chesterfield sofa with a button tufted back, top grain leather, and brass finish studs is the epitome of chic rustic furniture.

4. Baxton Studio Rustic Brown Faux Leather Sofa, $617.45

Don't underestimate a faux leather sofa. This two-tone option with rope detailing from Walmart has a rustic, yet midcentury modern vibe with clean lines and a solid rubberwood frame.

5. Loon Peak Micheals Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa, $7,260

Here's a distressed leather, retro-inspired sofa with a natural, reclaimed oak panel base and high-density foam seat cushions to make your living room the ultimate rustic relaxation spot.

6. American Furniture Classics Sedona-Pinto Faux Leather Sofa Bed, $1,616.72

This sofa bed with faux leather and microfiber upholstery is a stylish and multifunctional piece of living room furniture. On top of having a queen size pull-out mattress, the sofa also features a solid wood frame, elegant rolled arms, and brass nailhead trim.

7. iNSPIRE Q Hills Mission-Style Oak Sofa, $706.99

Add this mission-style sofa to your living room for a classic look with a rustic touch. The sofa comes in a few suede hues and dark brown faux leather, perfect for any home.

8. HomeSullivan Radcliffe Brown Faux Leather 6-Seater Chesterfield Sectional Sofa, $2,402.12

A rustic L-shaped sectional sofa with room for the whole family.

9. Ashley Furniture HomeStore Dandrea Sofa, $1,049.99

This elegant yet distressed beige sofa has reversible seat and back cushions and comes with five blue-toned throw pillows.

10. Foundry Select Farhaan Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa, $2,499.99

Go bold with a top grain leather sofa from Wayfair.

