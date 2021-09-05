The Best Rustic Couches to Add Charm to Your Space

There's nothing like a little rustic decor to add charming appeal to your home. And with the addition of a rustic couch, you can easily get the look. Keep an eye out for worn and weathered designs that have a mix of natural wood, distressed textiles, and luxe leather. Scroll through to find the best rustic couches, sofas, sectionals, and more, below.

It's all in the details. This rustic sofa with leather upholstery and solid wood legs from Birch Lane has a nailhead trim that gives this cozy couch an added bonus.

This beige rustic sofa from Ashley Furniture has rolled armrests, nailhead trim, and is upholstered in a herringbone weave fabric with the utmost durability. It comes with plaid and botanical throw pillows in a dark brown color palette to complete the look and is also available as a loveseat, ideal for small spaces.

A chesterfield sofa with a button tufted back, top grain leather, and brass finish studs is the epitome of chic rustic furniture.

Don't underestimate a faux leather sofa. This two-tone option with rope detailing from Walmart has a rustic, yet midcentury modern vibe with clean lines and a solid rubberwood frame.

Here's a distressed leather, retro-inspired sofa with a natural, reclaimed oak panel base and high-density foam seat cushions to make your living room the ultimate rustic relaxation spot.

This sofa bed with faux leather and microfiber upholstery is a stylish and multifunctional piece of living room furniture. On top of having a queen size pull-out mattress, the sofa also features a solid wood frame, elegant rolled arms, and brass nailhead trim.

Add this mission-style sofa to your living room for a classic look with a rustic touch. The sofa comes in a few suede hues and dark brown faux leather, perfect for any home.

A rustic L-shaped sectional sofa with room for the whole family.

This elegant yet distressed beige sofa has reversible seat and back cushions and comes with five blue-toned throw pillows.

Go bold with a top grain leather sofa from Wayfair.