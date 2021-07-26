The 14 Best Places to Shop for Midcentury Modern Sofas

Midcentury modern design is a classic style that can complement any room in your home, especially a living room. From midcentury modern lighting to decor, achieving the look can be easy. But if there's one item you should start with when designing a modern living room, it's a stylish sofa.

While original midcentury modern seating is sure to set you back a pretty penny, there are plenty of midcentury modern-inspired alternatives from a few of our favorite brands. Whether you're looking for glam velvet or genuine leather options, find 14 of the best places to buy midcentury modern sofas, below.

It's no secret West Elm is the holy grail for all things midcentury modern. Along with home decor and furniture like throw pillows and coffee tables, you can find quite the selection of midcentury modern sofas.

Shopping midcentury modern styles on a budget? AllModern is for you. The retailer is stocked with affordable finds, from modern furniture to home decor.

In addition to ready-to-ship, modern-style pieces, Joybird offers a line of customizable sofas in a range of upholstery, from pet-safe to velvet in over 15 colors.

Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor furniture, Castlery likely has an affordable option in stock. From sofas with tapered legs to loveseats with classic designs, it'd be tough not to find a midcentury modern piece you'll want to add to your cart.

On the market for a high-end and high-quality sofa? Industry West's lineup is full of sleek, midcentury modern features, including luxe leather and solid wood frames with clean lines.

Customize your perfect midcentury modern sofa with Inside Weather. With an endless amount of options, you can design your sofa with square armrests, vegan suede, a classic back cushion configuration, multiple leg finishes, and more.

The small-batch furniture brand is home to midcentury modern-inspired styles with a twist. At Kardiel, you can find all sorts of furniture, from minimalist, three-seater sofas to wood frame sectionals with bolster pillows.

The Los Angeles-based company offers everything from spacious sectionals to small space-friendly sleeper sofas.

Burrow's pieces are not only perfect for midcentury modern design lovers but also for anyone looking for sustainably sourced and handcrafted sofas.

Amazon has pretty much everything you need, including stylish, modern sofas. And the best part? They're easy on the wallet and you may be able to get speedy shipping with Amazon Prime.

While UO is best known for its eclectic collection, it has a solid amount of midcentury modern finds, too, including the perfect apartment sofa like the Piper Petite made with recycled, faux leather.

Article has no shortage of customizable, midcentury modern sofa options. You can opt for a statement piece like a blue velvet sectional with button tufting or a cozy loveseat paired with matching bolster pillows.

Stick to your interior design theme with any of Design Within Reach's customizable sofas, equipped with soft seat cushions and many versatile styles.

Browse through Overstock's collection and you'll find hundreds of midcentury modern sofas, many of which are the brand's bestsellers.