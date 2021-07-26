The 14 Best Places to Shop for Midcentury Modern Sofas

Midcentury modern design is a classic style that can complement any room in your home, especially a living room. From midcentury modern lighting to decor, achieving the look can be easy. But if there's one item you should start with when designing a modern living room, it's a stylish sofa.
While original midcentury modern seating is sure to set you back a pretty penny, there are plenty of midcentury modern-inspired alternatives from a few of our favorite brands. Whether you're looking for glam velvet or genuine leather options, find 14 of the best places to buy midcentury modern sofas, below.
1. West Elm
It's no secret West Elm is the holy grail for all things midcentury modern. Along with home decor and furniture like throw pillows and coffee tables, you can find quite the selection of midcentury modern sofas.
Our pick: Zander Leather Sofa, starting at $2,199
2. AllModern
Shopping midcentury modern styles on a budget? AllModern is for you. The retailer is stocked with affordable finds, from modern furniture to home decor.
Our pick: Lark Velvet Sofa, $1,410
3. Joybird
In addition to ready-to-ship, modern-style pieces, Joybird offers a line of customizable sofas in a range of upholstery, from pet-safe to velvet in over 15 colors.
Our pick: Chelsea Tufted Sofa, $3,092
4. Castlery
Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor furniture, Castlery likely has an affordable option in stock. From sofas with tapered legs to loveseats with classic designs, it'd be tough not to find a midcentury modern piece you'll want to add to your cart.
Our pick: Hans Loveseat, $1,199
On the market for a high-end and high-quality sofa? Industry West's lineup is full of sleek, midcentury modern features, including luxe leather and solid wood frames with clean lines.
Our pick: Contour Leather Sofa, $3,700
Customize your perfect midcentury modern sofa with Inside Weather. With an endless amount of options, you can design your sofa with square armrests, vegan suede, a classic back cushion configuration, multiple leg finishes, and more.
Our pick: Custom Asher Sofa, $4,516
7. Kardiel
The small-batch furniture brand is home to midcentury modern-inspired styles with a twist. At Kardiel, you can find all sorts of furniture, from minimalist, three-seater sofas to wood frame sectionals with bolster pillows.
Our pick: Woodrow Neo Fabric Sofa, $3,621
8. Apt2B
The Los Angeles-based company offers everything from spacious sectionals to small space-friendly sleeper sofas.
Our pick: Nora Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa, $3,148
9. Burrow
Burrow's pieces are not only perfect for midcentury modern design lovers but also for anyone looking for sustainably sourced and handcrafted sofas.
Our pick: Arch Nomad Sofa Sectional, $1,790
10. Amazon
Amazon has pretty much everything you need, including stylish, modern sofas. And the best part? They're easy on the wallet and you may be able to get speedy shipping with Amazon Prime.
Our pick: Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon, $349.99
11. Urban Outfitters
While UO is best known for its eclectic collection, it has a solid amount of midcentury modern finds, too, including the perfect apartment sofa like the Piper Petite made with recycled, faux leather.
Our pick: Piper Petite Recycled Leather Sofa, $1,029
12. Article
Article has no shortage of customizable, midcentury modern sofa options. You can opt for a statement piece like a blue velvet sectional with button tufting or a cozy loveseat paired with matching bolster pillows.
Our pick: Sven Cascadia Blue Left Sectional Sofa, $2,399
Stick to your interior design theme with any of Design Within Reach's customizable sofas, equipped with soft seat cushions and many versatile styles.
Our pick: Arbour Sofa, $4,795
14. Overstock
Browse through Overstock's collection and you'll find hundreds of midcentury modern sofas, many of which are the brand's bestsellers.
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.