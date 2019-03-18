15 Comfortable Yet Chic Sectional Sofas Under $1,000

We like to think of the couch as the control center of the living room — whether you're hosting friends and family, cracking open a good book, or binge-watching the latest Netflix hit, you want a couch that is stylish, cozy, and one that offers plenty of seating for entertaining. Enter: the sectional, a sofa that can accommodate all your friends, be customized to fit into your space and indulge grown adults in their prime lounging position (i.e. fully outstretched). Here, 15 beautiful sectional sofas you can snap up for under $1,000. You're welcome.

This sleek oatmeal-hued sofa is great for entertaining friends and also cozy enough to curl up on with a book. Plus, the ottoman can be configured as a chaise lounge or positioned as a coffee table — just add a serving tray.

This dark grey piece is sure to elevate your living room. With ample storage, comfy seat cushions, and a modern silhouette, you can easily customize your living room to fit your specific design taste.

Did someone say ultra-sleek? This jet black sectional from The Home Depot compliments your modern aesthetic without breaking the bank. Just imagine how good it'll look with your favorite industrial tall lamp.

Velvet is in style this year. This luxe couch with its rich green hue is sure to add a touch of royalty to your living room. It's definitely for the home that wants to make an impact.

Did someone say ultimate comfort? This plush sectional couch is fit for any family with its cozy seat cushions, neutral fabric color, and generous storage.

Add a pop of color to your living room with this sectional. It's perfect for an otherwise neutral living room or a color lover. Your neutral-colored couch is about to be super jealous.

Mix your love of eco-chic with your adoration of color pops. This deep blue sectional exudes calmness and comfort, especially when you throw your favorite oatmeal-colored blanket on top.

Add a sectional to your modern living room with this must-have piece. Its neutral color and plush seat cushions make this the piece to invite to every single movie night.

This under-$700 pick is an ideal midcentury-style sofa for a small living area or studio apartment. It gives you room to host friends without taking up a ton of precious floor space.

A couch this size with a price so reasonable needs to be snapped up. You can fit your entire family and then some on this plush sofa.

Small space? You can still enjoy the versatility of a sectional sofa with this modern take on it. And the deep blue adds a little visual interest to your space if you went a little too neutral with your decor.

Swap out a traditional sectional for this floating sectional. You can move the footrest to accommodate the most stressed member of your family each night.

A modern sectional needs to be understated but cozy and this grey linen piece understood the assignment.

Someone call the MOMA. This beige sectional looks like it's meant for a modern artist's loft. We especially love how well it complements a variety of living room accessories.

If you're feeling the leather trend, this sectional is meant for you. With plush cushions and a fun, modern silhouette, you'll sit on it all night long.